Farmers Alley Theatre Presents SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL

Farmers Alley Theatre is once again bringing live theatre to the people free of charge with their Theatre for Young Audiences production of SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL.

Performing outdoors at both Kalamazoo's Bronson Park and Portage's Celery Flats Amphitheatre, this trailblazing new musical, based on the best-selling Children's book by Chelsea Clinton is the perfect recipe for free family fun this June 12th, 19th and 26th at 11am & 3pm. This West Michigan Premiere of SHE PERSISTED contains an energetic musical score, fun choreography and a message that we all need to hear about following your dreams.

Fourth-grader Naomi's field trip to a Women's History Museum turns into a time travel adventure where she encounters inspirational women who have overcome barriers and made waves throughout U.S. history. From activists to athletes, artists and more, the musical features the stories of female trailblazers such as Harriet Tubman, Virginia Apgar, Ruby Bridges, Sally Ride, Florence Griffith Joyner, and Sonia Sotomayor.

SHE PERSISTED, THE MUSICAL will be directed by Marissa Harrington with music direction by Monica Washington, the same team that brought last summer's Bob Marley musical THREE LITTLE BIRDS to vibrant life. The company features a multi-cultural cast of local talent and WMU students that includes Khadijah Brown, Chloe Davis, Kiara Durbin, Karly Paige Im, EJ Taylor and Alyssa Zamora.

Farmers Alley Theatre is committed to adults performing meaningful works for young audiences and removing the barrier of ticket price by making this event FREE TO THE PUBLIC. Performances are at Bronson Park on Saturday, June 12th & 19th at 11am & 3pm, and the Celery Flats Amphitheatre on Saturday June 26th also at 11am & 3pm.

We would like to thank our sponsors, grants and other institutions that have helped make this production possible including Rose Street Advisors, the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo, The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs (MCACA), and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA).

Get more information about these productions and everything else Farmers Alley Theatre has going on this summer by following us on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube or checking out our website at www.farmersalleytheatre.com.