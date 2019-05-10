Detroit Repertory Theatre Presents Midwest Premiere of WILLISTON by Adam Seidel

The Midwest Premiere of Williston by Adam Seidel will be Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 8:30 pm at the Detroit Repertory Theatre. Opening Nights at the Rep are always full of camaraderie and celebration. This one will be no different. Guests are invited to join in a Champagne toast in the elegant lobby gallery of the Theatre after the show with the cast and crew. Tickets are still the lowest prices for professional theatre in the region at $17 advance or $20 day of performance, and may be purchased online at detroitreptheatre.com or by calling (313) 868-1347. Williston will run Thursdays through Sundays until June 30, 2019. More information may be found at detroitreptheatre.com.

Three leasing reps travel to Williston, North Dakota to get mineral rights to the last big piece of undeveloped land. Leasing reps negotiate with land owners on behalf of oil companies about obtaining a lease to develop the land and typically operate on commissions which are a percentage of the leasing price. Leasing reps are also referred to as "landmen".



Williston is a darkly funny and scintillating exploration of how business corrupts people and the fine line between commerce and conscience.

All Tickets, Fundraisers, Bargain Booklets, and Subscriptions remain the most affordable prices for not-for-profit professional theatre in the Region. General admission is $17 in advance and $20 for regular admission -- all seats, all performances. The Rep's "Anytime, Multi-Use" Gold Double Subscription for two is the unmatched price of $100 and a Silver Single Person Subscription is $50. 10-ticket Bargain Booklets, Regular and Matinee are $110 and $100 respectively and make great mini-fundraisers.

For tickets, fundraisers and information call or visit the Rep Box office, (313) 868-1347. Tickets can be purchased by phone using Visa or MasterCard or online at detroitreptheatre.com. There is no surcharge.



Detroit Repertory Theatre is located in the geographical heart of the city at 13103 Woodrow Wilson, Detroit, MI 48238 Parking is Attended, Lighted, Fenced-In and Free. (313) 868-1347 www.detroitreptheatre.com.





