Dark Christmas Comedy RECKLESS Arrives at Wayne State University

The Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance, a program within the College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts at Wayne State University is delighted to present a play for those who are looking for a darker take on the holidays. Reckless by Craig Lucas, is the perfect way to celebrate. The outrageously funny story begins on Christmas Eve when Rachel's husband reveals he's hired a hitman to kill her. She scrambles out the kitchen window, fleeing for her life, and escapes into the snowy night. She meets and joins up with Lloyd, who's changed his name to avoid alimony payments and who now lives with a paraplegic named Pootie - who also pretends to be deaf in order to get double disability. But downtrodden Rachel's luck changes when she wins $100,000 on a game show and begins a series of wild escapades with several psychiatrists and, eventually, an ill-fated reunion with her husband. Soon, she begins to wonder whether the modern world might not be a vast conspiracy designed to systematically undermine her own increasingly shaky sanity. And who hasn't felt that way during the holidays?

First produced at The Circle Reparatory Theatre in 1983, Reckless has been seen on the silver screen, with a 1994 adaptation starring Mia Farrow, and on Broadway staring Mary-Louise Parker in 2004. Author Craig Lucas explains: "In 'Reckless,' Rachel's dream of a perfect American middle-class existence dies a protracted death, leaving her nearly silent, always listening, strangely serene; she escapes three near-fatal scraps with fate, running and running and getting nowhere as in a nightmare. It is only when she gives up trying, stops running, that she finds the things she thought were lost forever. In facing the inevitability of her suffering, she finds some relief from it." Running from Nov. 15 to Dec. 8 in the 110-seat Underground at the Hilberry, Reckless is the perfect show to enjoy a night at the theatre with the adults in the family. With many performances already close to selling out, this is a show you do not want to miss!

Tickets range from $15 to $27, not including fees, and may be purchased online at theatreanddanceatwayne.com or by phone at 313-577-2972. Group rates and school discounts are available. The Box Office is open Tuesday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There is NO LATE SEATING in the Underground at the Hilberry. Out of respect for the audience and the production, patrons arriving after the performance begins will not be admitted.

