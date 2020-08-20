Circle Theatre Brings Popup Concert Series Outdoors

Concerts run on select Monday and Tuesday nights from 7-8pm.

Circle Theatre, West Michigan's go-to destination for exceptional theatrical arts in an intimate setting, will continue bringing live entertainment to Grand Rapids with the Circle Popup Concert Series running now through the end of September.

Enjoy an intimate night of live music on the lawn at Circle Theatre. The Circle Popup Concert Series brings the community together to enjoy featured local musicians, a variety of music, and family friendly entertainment for everyone. Bring a picnic blanket or beach chair and join us as we enjoy Michigan summer nights with the best of local entertainment. Social distancing between groups and masks when not seated are required. Tickets are $15 with 10% of proceeds from the night going to the performers. Concerts run on select Monday and Tuesday nights from 7-8pm. Public restroom access is limited. Feel free to pack a picnic basket and enjoy an evening of local music!

Circle Popup Concerts include the following artists and dates:

Monday, August 24 | Feathers & Roses

Get ready to rock the night away with the sweet contemporary sounds of Feathers & Roses. Do you enjoy the music of Adele, Sara Bareilles, Bob Dylan, Lady Gaga, and The Rolling Stones? If yes, then you'll love a night with Feather & Roses. Pack your snacks and grab your picnic blanket and meet us on the lawn at the PAC for a night of entertainment. Feathers & Roses is the duo of Nicholas Huffman and Taylor Derosse. Taylor is new to Circle Theatre, but you may remember Nicholas from Circle's production of Annie and the Circle Summer Concert, Feelin' Groovy: The Music of Simon & Garfunkel.

Tuesday, September 8 | Vanessa Allen & Debra Perry

Kickoff September with a beautiful night of music on the lawn at Circle Theatre! Pack your picnic baskets and bring your lounge chairs and relax on the lawn at the PAC for a night with Vanessa Allen & Debra Perry. You may remember Debra from productions such as Smokey Joe's Cafe (where she served as a fill in musician - Yep! She played every instrument that show!), Ain't Misbehavin, Carrie The Musical, and served as music director for Run The World: 80 Years of Girl Groups. Vanessa has served as music director for Circle's productions of Smokey Joe's Cafe, Ain't Misbehavin, The Marvelous Wonderettes: Caps & Gowns, A Chorus Line, Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, and more.

Tuesday, September 22 | Ellie Frances

Circle Theatre is proud to present a night of concert fun with Ellie Frances! Gather some blankets, your favorite snacks, and a few friends and meet us on the lawn at the PAC for a night of live music. You may remember Ellie from past Circle performances including Hair, Rumors, Rent, The Who's Tommy, Sunday In The Park With George, and Oliver!

Monday, September 28 | Colin Tobin & Jeff Kemperman

Get ready to rock the night away with Circle's favorite bad boy duo Colin Tobin and Jeff Kemperman! Meet us on the lawn at the PAC for a night of live entertainment. You may remember Colin from our first Circle Popup Concert as well as from Circle concerts including The Harmonizers, Take It To The Limit: The Music of the Eagles, Anyway You Want It: Arena Rock Anthems, Go your Own Way: The Music of Fleetwood Mac, and Imagine All The People: Songs That Inspire. You'll remember Jeff from his roles in Rock of Ages and Monty Python's Spamalot as well as Circle Concerts Edge of the Millennium: Top Hits of 1999, California Dreamin': Cool Cali Vibes Past & Present, and Take It To The Limit: The Music of the Eagles.

Circle Theatre is committed to keeping the health and safety of their patrons, volunteers, performers, and staff their top priority. It is because of this, that the decision to postpone their 68th season was made. This extended intermission has left Circle Theatre with the task of raising $200,000 to cover costs during this time. With the support of the community, Circle Theatre has raised $90,000 to date. This is a great start, but there is more work to be done. The Circle Popup Concert Series is just one great way to support Circle Theatre as they continue to bring excellent entertainment to the community throughout this difficult time.

Other ways to support Circle Theatre include purchasing one-of-a-kind art from local artists, Circle Theatre merchandise, donating, and engaging with the Circle Virtual Event Series. Details regarding supporting Circle Theatre can be found at circletheatre.org.

For more information on Circle Popup Concerts and to purchase tickets, please call the box office at 616.456.6656 or visit circletheatre.org.

