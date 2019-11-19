Cellist Jaap Ter Linden Performs Bach Cello Suites At CMSD HOLIDAY BAROQUE

The Chamber Music Society of Detroit's third annual Holiday Baroque celebration features Dutch Baroque cellist Jaap Ter Linden performing three of J. S. Bach's Solo Cello Suites, No. 1 in G major, No. 3 in C major, and No. 6 in D major. The performances take place Friday, December 13, 8 PM at Schaver Music Recital Hall in Detroit (at Wayne State's Old Main Building) and a repeat on Saturday, December 14, 8 PM at Northbrook Presbyterian Church in Beverly Hills.

Tickets for these concerts are $30 for adults, $25 for seniors, $15.00 for students and $45 for premium seating, and are available online at www.CMSDetroit.org or by phone at 313-335-3300. $5 student rush tickets may be purchased on concert night beginning at 7:45 PM.

A pioneering early music specialist, Jaap ter Linden helped launch some of the Europe's oldest and finest Baroque ensembles, serving as co-founder of Musica da Camera and principal cellist of Musica Antiqua Köln, The English Concert and the Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra. He founded and directs the Mozart Akademie (with which he has recorded the complete Mozart symphonies), is a regular guest director and soloist with Canada's Arion Ensemble, and in the U.S. has performed with or led such period instrument orchestras such as the San Francisco Philharmonia Baroque, Portland Baroque and the Four Nations Ensemble.

Jaap Ter Linden's extensive discography includes several award-winning recordings for Harmonia Mundi, Archiv, ECM, Deutsche Grammophon and more recently, Brilliant Classics. His traversal of Bach's complete six cello suites set a new standard for performance as Bach himself would have heard it.

Concert Details

Friday, December 13, 2019, Schaver Music Recital Hall, 480 W. Hancock, Detroit

Saturday, December 14, 2019, Northbrook Presbyterian Church, 22055 W 14 Mile Rd, Beverly Hills

Jaap Ter Linden, Baroque Cello

Bach: Solo Cello Suite No. 1 in G major, BWV 1007

Bach: Solo Cello Suite No. 3 in C major, BWV 1009

Bach: Solo Cello Suite No. 6 in D major, BWV 1012

Tickets: adults $30, seniors $25, students $15, premium $45, at www.CMSDetroit.org or 313-335-3300. $5 student rush tickets available beginning at 7:45 PM.





