CMSDetroit Presents Cuban Violin-Piano Duo Ilmar Gavilan And Aldo Lopez-Gavilan Live In Concert May 8

On Saturday, May 8 at 8:00 PM, the Chamber Music Society of Detroit presents the Cuban-born brothers Ilmar Gavilán and Aldo López-Gavilán live in concert featuring an evening of Aldo's genre-defying compositions for violin and piano that are rooted in classical, Latin jazz and Afro-Cuban traditions.



Created by Marcia Jarmel and Ken Schneider of San Francisco-based PatchWorks Films, Los Hermanos captures the Cuban-born brothers as they navigate living on opposite sides of a geopolitical chasm a half-century wide. Tracking their parallel lives in New York and Havana, their poignant reunion, and their momentous first performances together, Los Hermanos - The Brothers offers a nuanced, often startling view of estranged nations through the lens of music and family.

Featuring an electrifying score by Aldo López-Gavilán, performed with Ilmar, the film also features guest appearances by Joshua Bell and the Harlem Quartet.

Los Hermanos has been shown at a number of prestigious film festivals across the U.S. and abroad. It was awarded best documentary at the 2020 Woodstock Film Festival and best music documentary of the 2020 IDA Awards, the world's most prestigious documentary film awards. It is scheduled for nation-wide release on May 14 and will be broadcast nationwide on PBS this fall.

Los Hermanos contains several scenes filmed in Detroit during a memorable residency by the Harlem Quartet (whose first violinist is Ilmar Gavilán) with Aldo Lopez- Gavilán in October of 2016 hosted by the Chamber Music Society of Detroit. Because of its strong Detroit connections, the film was selected to be a highlight of the 2020 Freep Film Festival, but the pandemic prevented the event from taking place. The Chamber Music Society of Detroit is pleased to partner with the Freep Film Festival to present the official Detroit premiere of Los Hermanos on Thursday, May 6 at 7:30 PM. Immediately following the virtual premiere, the Freep Film Festival will host a Facebook Live event with the artists, the filmmakers, CMSDetroit, President Steve Wogaman, and representatives of the Festival. Former Detroit Free Press music critic Mark Stryker will host the Q & A.

The concert will take place at the recently renovated Flagstar Strand Theatre in downtown Pontiac. Tickets are priced at $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and $10 for students, and are available online at www.CMSDetroit.org or by phone at 313-335-3300.

Note that the concert will be presented to a socially distanced, reduced-capacity audience in compliance with public guidelines. Attendees will be required to wear facial masks.

The event will be live-streamed for those unable to attend in person. Digital tickets priced at $15 for adults and $5 for students are available by phone at 313-335-3300 or online at www.CMSDetroit.org.

Ticket-holders to either the May 8 live-stream or live concert will also have digital access, at no additional charge, to an award-winning documentary film about the Gavilán brothers, "Los Hermanos - The Brothers."