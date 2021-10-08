Broadway Grand Rapids Executive Director Mike Lloyd Stepping Down

Mike Lloyd, Executive Director of Broadway Grand Rapids will retire December 31, 2021. He will have served exactly 12 years. Calling it "the perfect moment for new leadership," Lloyd said, January marks the opening of a new season with near-record season ticket sales and a line-up of shows "that can't be beat."

"COVID tested the economic viability of performing arts organizations in large and small communities across the country," Lloyd said. "It is singular and remarkable that, as we get ready for the first raised curtain in 18 months, Broadway Grand Rapids will match its highest season ticket sales ever."

Lloyd took over as director when BGR arguably was at its nadir. The organization was well over a million dollars in debt; season tickets were abysmal and Grand Rapids was not considered a priority city for major touring shows. What kept the organization afloat was management support from Michigan State University's Wharton Center. With the credibility and stability of MSU behind him, Lloyd steadily grew both the ticket base and the corporate sponsorship support.

The absolute "Turning Point," he said, occurred when the governance board overseeing DeVos Performance Hall changed the hall scheduling policy to give Broadway Grand Rapids equal rights to calendar dates for performances. The first 20-years plus of DeVos Hall operations, the Grand Rapids Symphony, Grand Rapids Ballet and Opera Grand Rapids were all accommodated first, before BGR could seek dates.

The policy change set up the first opportunity for a multiple week run. PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, which had been touring for 25 years finally came to Grand Rapids in 2016" Lloyd said. "It sold out wall-to-wall! The Broadway world was astounded, and we never looked back!"

Subsequently, the major mega-blockbuster shows WICKED, THE LION KING, and HAMILTON all booked multi-week engagements in Grand Rapids.

"We proved that West Michigan would enthusiastically embrace these top tier shows. We also proved that a successful Broadway program is a powerful economic supercharger for our community. These tours brought people to Grand Rapids from every county in Michigan, from South Bend, from Windsor, from Indianapolis, Toledo, even Chicago and Milwaukee," Lloyd said.

Then, in 2019, Lloyd helped to negotiate a coveted partnership with Broadway Across America. Lloyd said, "This partnership with the premier organization in the Broadway industry assures the highest quality shows will come to Grand Rapids."

While these are" thrilling measurements" of success, Lloyd said he was just as proud of the special program BGR instituted to bring economically disadvantaged students into the theater through the Seats4Kids program providing an opportunity many would never have considered. And, he hopes BGR will also continue to offer "partnership opportunities" to other valuable institutions in the community like Grand Rapids Community College, Paws with a Cause or the Red Cross who have raised funds in joint promotions with visiting shows.

Lloyd pledged, "I am stepping down but not away. I won't walk away from the wonderful Broadway GR staff. I am so proud of our team. Everyone is committed to serving our customers with care and enthusiasm." Noteworthy, too, Lloyd said is the growth and change of the governance board. "When I joined the 10 members were arts enthusiasts who cared about Grand Rapids. "But I would say that today's board is special, maybe unique, in its diversity of backgrounds and interest. They 30-plus members truly represent the best of our community. I cannot thank them enough for the unequivocal support they gave me."

Board vice chair David Skidmore will head the search committee looking for a successor. The search process is just beginning.

The Broadway Grand Rapids season opens in January, 2022 with HAIRSPRAY, HAMILTON returns to Grand Rapids for two weeks in February followed by AIN'T TOO PROUD-The Life and Times of the Temptations, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, MEAN GIRLS, and COME FROM AWAY. Information on the full season and details on purchasing tickets can be found at BroadwayGrandRapids.com.