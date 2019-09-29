BWW Review: YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU at Player's Guild Of Dearborn Is A Heartfelt Classic Comedy!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Deckert

You Can't Take It With you, running now through September 29th at Players Guild of Dearborn, is a heartfelt classic comedy. Originally written by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman, this show follows the life of the zany Sycamore family. The Sycamores are a madcap group of eccentrics, marching to the beat of their own drum, with pride and joy. When practical young Alice Sycamore becomes engaged to her company's Vice President Tony Kirby, the Sycamore family must straighten up to meet the new in-laws. Disaster ensues when the Kirby's arrive at the wrong time and, despite the best laid plans, see Alice's family in all of its crazy glory.

The first thing that stood out to me about this show was the intricate set on the Guild stage. The attention to detail on all aspects of the set, built to resemble the interior of the Sycamore family home, is stunning. Debbie Pletzer and David Wood's vision for the set was spot on, and I was very impressed.

One standout in the show was Rebekah Priess' performance as Alice Sycamore. Alice is a very practical, level headed young woman, who doesn't resemble all of the crazy personality traits that the rest of her family does. She is confident, radiant, and outgoing, and Priess does a phenomenal job of portraying all three of these qualities. Her facial expressions and movements onstage were all very natural, which is a testament to the amount of preparation that Priess had put into developing her version of Alice Sycamore. I look forward to seeing Priess shine onstage again in the future.

Tom Downey as Paul Sycamore, the wild and crazy father of the Sycamore family, shines in many moments throughout the show. Paul Sycamore is seen multiple times throughout the show working on building fireworks in the cellar of the house, and has a few mishaps that cause mayhem in the household. Paul Sycamore adds a whole new level of comedy to the show, and Downey does a fantastic job portraying all of Paul's crazy antics throughout the course of the show.

Martin Vanderhof, played by Nick Sczerba, is the Sycamore household grandfather, and he portrays this role very well. In the third act of the show, Vanderhof explains to Mr. Kirby that he should take time to enjoy life because he cannot take all of the money he has made through his successful business career with him when he dies. This is an important part of the show, and Sczerba does a great job portraying the true influencer and good-hearted personality of Vanderhof. I have seen Szerba onstage multiple times and have never been disappointed.

I would recommend You Can't Take It With You to anybody who is looking for an entertaining comedy with a heartfelt message. A great family comedy, the audience is sure to leave with a smile on their faces.

You Can't Take It With You is playing at Players Guild of Dearborn through Sunday, September 29th. Tickets are available online at www.playersguildofdearborn.org or by calling (313) 561-TKTS. Follow Players Guild of Dearborn on Facebook at www.facebook.com/BroadwayinDbo/, Instagram @theplayersguildofdearborn, and Twitter at @PlayersGuildDbo.

*Show information courtesy of Players Guild of Dearborn.





