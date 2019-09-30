AN EVENING WITH SIERRA BOGGESS Comes To Detroit

The woman who stole the hearts of many and revolutionized iconic roles in "The Phantom of the Opera" and "The Little Mermaid", will be making her Cabaret 313 debut on Saturday, October 19 at the Cube at the Max M. & Marjorie S. Fisher Music Center (3711 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201). At 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m., audiences will witness the actress strip away the beloved characters she played and unveils her true self for one intimate night in "An Evening with Sierra Boggess."

The night promises to be a spectacular experience, transporting audiences as she tells stories and sings songs that illustrate her life. She will perform “A Part of Your World” from “The Little Mermaid” and “Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again” from “The Phantom of the Opera,” as well as other Broadway hits.

The internationally acclaimed Olivier award nominee is a versatile performer, effortless shifting from Fleetwood Mac-loving headmistress Rosalie Mullins in Broadway's "School of Rock" to the sweet, elegant Lily Craven in the revival of the classic musical "The Secret Garden."

Through all of her roles, Boggess has garnered exceptional praise for her extraordinary and captivating voice.

"I've never heard a voice quite like hers," said Allan Nachman, co-founder of Cabaret 313. "She is an incredible talent and we're excited to welcome her."

Tickets are $200 for front and center seating, $125 for preferred seating, $60 for general and $25 for attendees 40 years old and younger.

This performance is the second event for the Cabaret 313 2019-2020 season. The season features artists around the nation, including Christine Andreas, an actress and singer known for her roles in "My Fair Lady" and "Oklahoma!", and Norm Lewis, the first African American man to play the phantom in "The Phantom of the Opera."

"I'm enthusiastic for audiences to see all the incredible talents that we are bringing in this season," said Nachman. "I hope everyone that comes finds these performances not only entertaining, but inspiring."

This performance is sponsored by Nancy & James Grosfeld and Charlene Handleman.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





