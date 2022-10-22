Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 22, 2022  
Young Footliters Youth Theatre to Present RUDOLPH JR. This Month

Young Footliters Youth Theatre presents "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, JR." October 28-30 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets cost $14-$17. For tickets and more information, visit www.CoralvilleArts.org or call the CCPA Box Office at 319-248-9370.

This holiday classic flies to stage in this hour-long musical adaptation of the beloved television special. Filled with holiday hits like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" and "A Holly Jolly Christmas," it features all of your favorite characters including Santa and Mrs. Claus, Hermey the Elf, Bumble the Abominable Snow Monster, Clarice, Yukon Cornelius and, of course, Rudolph! It's an adventure that teaches us that what makes you different can be what makes you special.

According to director Katie Colletta, "These children are extremely talented actors and wonderful storytellers. It's been so fun to watch them help problem-solve moments in the show and let their creativity shine. But beyond that, the best part of the process has been watching them support and uplift each other. It's really inspiring."

Additional Ticketing Information:

Groups of 10 or more save 15%! Contact the Box Office for more info.

Present and past U.S. military personnel are eligible for a 15% discount.

COVID-19 Protocol

The City of Coralville does not currently require the use of masks in its public, indoor facilities. Disposable masks and hand sanitizer will still be made available for patrons during all CCPA events. If you have any questions, please contact Patron Services at 319-248-9372.



