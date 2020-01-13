Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor (Musical)
Michael Howland - MARY POPPINS - Newton Community Theater
Best Actor (Play)
Noah Hackbart - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
Best Actress (Musical)
Mary Bricker - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre
Best Actress (Play)
Britny Horton - TOO HEAVY FOR YOUR POCKET - Pyramid Theatre Company
Best Choregoraphy (Musical)
Megan Helmers - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Des Moines Playhouse
Best Costume (Musical)
Alex and Stacy Lindsley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola
Best Costume (Play)
Avery Lauer - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
Best Direction (Musical)
Kelsey Moran - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre
Best Direction (Play)
Michelle Larche - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola
Best Ensemble (Musical)
The Cast of 'Annie' - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre
Best Ensemble (Play)
The Cast of 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola
Best Lighting (Musical)
Shawn Jensen - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola
Best Lighting (Play)
Shawn Jensen - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola
Best Music Direction (Musical)
Adam Yankowy - 13 THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
Best Musical
ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre
Best Opera
LA BOHEME - Des Moines Metro Opera
Best Orchestra (Musical)
ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre
Best Play
ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola
Best Set (Musical)
Jim Lindsley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola
Best Set (Play)
Joel Hade - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola
Best Sound (Musical)
Scott Gardiner - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre
Best Sound (Play)
David Dubczak - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola
Best Supporting Actor (Musical)
Dave Wagner - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Des Moines Playhouse
Best Supporting Actor (Play)
Ryan Collier - TOO HEAVY FOR YOUR POCKET - Pyramid Theatre Company
Best Supporting Actress (Musical)
Allyson Marstens - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Ankeny Community Theater
Best Supporting Actress (Play)
Taylor Millar - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company
Best Symphonic Performance
WEST SIDE STORY - Des Moines Symphony
Best Touring Production
DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Des Moines Performing Arts
Best Youth Production
13 THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!