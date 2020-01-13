Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor (Musical)

Michael Howland - MARY POPPINS - Newton Community Theater

Best Actor (Play)

Noah Hackbart - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

Best Actress (Musical)

Mary Bricker - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre

Best Actress (Play)

Britny Horton - TOO HEAVY FOR YOUR POCKET - Pyramid Theatre Company

Best Choregoraphy (Musical)

Megan Helmers - DISNEY'S NEWSIES - Des Moines Playhouse

Best Costume (Musical)

Alex and Stacy Lindsley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola

Best Costume (Play)

Avery Lauer - DOG SEES GOD - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

Best Direction (Musical)

Kelsey Moran - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre

Best Direction (Play)

Michelle Larche - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola

Best Ensemble (Musical)

The Cast of 'Annie' - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre

Best Ensemble (Play)

The Cast of 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola

Best Lighting (Musical)

Shawn Jensen - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola

Best Lighting (Play)

Shawn Jensen - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola

Best Music Direction (Musical)

Adam Yankowy - 13 THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

Best Musical

ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre

Best Opera

LA BOHEME - Des Moines Metro Opera

Best Orchestra (Musical)

ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre

Best Play

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola

Best Set (Musical)

Jim Lindsley - THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME - Carousel Theatre of Indianola

Best Set (Play)

Joel Hade - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola

Best Sound (Musical)

Scott Gardiner - ANNIE - Urbandale Community Theatre

Best Sound (Play)

David Dubczak - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Carousel Theatre of Indianola

Best Supporting Actor (Musical)

Dave Wagner - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Des Moines Playhouse

Best Supporting Actor (Play)

Ryan Collier - TOO HEAVY FOR YOUR POCKET - Pyramid Theatre Company

Best Supporting Actress (Musical)

Allyson Marstens - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN - Ankeny Community Theater

Best Supporting Actress (Play)

Taylor Millar - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Iowa Stage Theatre Company

Best Symphonic Performance

WEST SIDE STORY - Des Moines Symphony

Best Touring Production

DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Des Moines Performing Arts

Best Youth Production

13 THE MUSICAL - Des Moines Young Artists' Theatre

