The Des Moines Playhouse to Present 2020 Dionysos Awards Virtually
Join The Des Moines Playhouse for the 2020 Dionysos Awards at 7:00 PM on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. This year's awards are virtual, with a video available on The Playhouse's website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page. The Dionysos Awards celebrates the contributions of more than 750 individuals giving 55,000 hours during the 2019-20 Season.
The Dionysos Awards annually recognizes backstage, guest services, and education volunteers who have made exceptional contributions to the recently completed season. As a result of an abbreviated 2019-20 season, The Playhouse will honor six Volunteers of the Year plus a Dick Brown Superior Volunteer of the Year and a Spirit Award. The Superior Volunteer award is named for longtime Playhouse volunteer, Dick Brown, who embodied the theatre's vision for its volunteer program and was nationally recognized for his community theatre volunteer service. The Spirit Award, nominated by the season's stage managers, is given to an actor, typically not a lead, who has shown dedication to the show, assisting in ways above and beyond the stage role.
In addition, The Playhouse will be announcing eight acting awards. Actors are nominated by audiences. Acting nominees are:
Nominees for Outstanding Performance by an Actor, Adult, in a John Viars Theatre production
Greg Blumhagen as Otto Frank in The Diary of Anne Frank
Zachary Dean Smith as Monty Navarro in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Brett Spahr as The Old Man in A Christmas Story The Musical
Brett Spahr as the D'Ysquith Family in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Nominees for Outstanding Performance by an Actress, Adult, in a John Viars Theatre production
Molly Fullerton as Mrs. Van Daan in The Diary of Anne Frank
Gina Gedler as Miss Shingle in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Jackie Schmillen as Mother in A Christmas Story The Musical
Maggie Schmitt as Sibella in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Stephanie Schneider as (Miss) Shields in A Christmas Story The Musical
Nominees for Outstanding Performance by an Actor, Youth, in a John Viars Theatre production
Shea Beilgard as Randy in A Christmas Story The Musical
Marquis Bundy as Peter van Daan in The Diary of Anne Frank
Ryan Henzi as Ralphie in A Christmas Story The Musical
Nominees for Outstanding Performance by an Actress, Youth, in a John Viars Theatre production
Isabelle Piedras as Anne Frank in The Diary of Anne Frank
Lily Spahr as Mary Beth and Can-Can Girlfriend in A Christmas Story The Musical
Ashlyn Yu as Esther Jane in A Christmas Story The Musical
Nominees for Outstanding Performance by an Actor, Adult, in a Kate Goldman Children's Theatre production
Michael Bundy II as Centipede in James and the Giant Peach
Chris Ennis as Mr. Smee in Tinker Bell
Michael Howland as Captain Jas. Hook in Tinker Bell
Andrew Lee as Earthworm in James and the Giant Peach
Jordan Potter as Adam in Disney's Freaky Friday One Act
Nominees for Outstanding Performance by an Actress, Adult, in a Kate Goldman Children's Theatre production
Samantha Beard as Miss Spider in James and the Giant Peach
Anastasia Deace as Ellie Blake in Disney's Freaky Friday One Act
Chelsea Haaland as Katherine Blake in Disney's Freaky Friday One Act
Ashley Marie Rogers as Peter Pan in Tinker Bell
Maia Talarico as Tinker Bell in Tinker Bell
Nominees for Outstanding Performance by an Actor, Youth, in a Kate Goldman Children's Theatre production
Carson Klein as James in James and the Giant Peach
Gus McEntaffer as Tootles in Tinker Bell
Ridge Chadley Rutherford as Pirate in Tinker Bell
Quentin Steinbach as Fletcher in Disney's Freaky Friday One Act
Nominees for Outstanding Performance by an Actress, Youth, in a Kate Goldman Children's Theatre production
Annika Baker as Savannah in Disney's Freaky Friday One Act
Katelyn Gallagher as Wendy in Tinker Bell
Tatum Lowell as Monica in Disney's Freaky Friday One Act
Erin Morris as Ensemble in James and the Giant Peach
The Playhouse, now in its 102nd season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.
For more information about The Playhouse and the Dionysos Awards, please contact The Playhouse at 515.277.6261.