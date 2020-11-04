The Des Moines Playhouse to Present 2020 Dionysos Awards Virtually

Join The Des Moines Playhouse for the 2020 Dionysos Awards at 7:00 PM on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020

Join The Des Moines Playhouse for the 2020 Dionysos Awards at 7:00 PM on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. This year's awards are virtual, with a video available on The Playhouse's website, YouTube channel, and Facebook page. The Dionysos Awards celebrates the contributions of more than 750 individuals giving 55,000 hours during the 2019-20 Season.



The Dionysos Awards annually recognizes backstage, guest services, and education volunteers who have made exceptional contributions to the recently completed season. As a result of an abbreviated 2019-20 season, The Playhouse will honor six Volunteers of the Year plus a Dick Brown Superior Volunteer of the Year and a Spirit Award. The Superior Volunteer award is named for longtime Playhouse volunteer, Dick Brown, who embodied the theatre's vision for its volunteer program and was nationally recognized for his community theatre volunteer service. The Spirit Award, nominated by the season's stage managers, is given to an actor, typically not a lead, who has shown dedication to the show, assisting in ways above and beyond the stage role.



In addition, The Playhouse will be announcing eight acting awards. Actors are nominated by audiences. Acting nominees are:



Nominees for Outstanding Performance by an Actor, Adult, in a John Viars Theatre production

Greg Blumhagen as Otto Frank in The Diary of Anne Frank

Zachary Dean Smith as Monty Navarro in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder

Brett Spahr as The Old Man in A Christmas Story The Musical

Brett Spahr as the D'Ysquith Family in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder



Nominees for Outstanding Performance by an Actress, Adult, in a John Viars Theatre production

Molly Fullerton as Mrs. Van Daan in The Diary of Anne Frank

Gina Gedler as Miss Shingle in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder

Jackie Schmillen as Mother in A Christmas Story The Musical

Maggie Schmitt as Sibella in A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder

Stephanie Schneider as (Miss) Shields in A Christmas Story The Musical



Nominees for Outstanding Performance by an Actor, Youth, in a John Viars Theatre production

Shea Beilgard as Randy in A Christmas Story The Musical

Marquis Bundy as Peter van Daan in The Diary of Anne Frank

Ryan Henzi as Ralphie in A Christmas Story The Musical



Nominees for Outstanding Performance by an Actress, Youth, in a John Viars Theatre production

Isabelle Piedras as Anne Frank in The Diary of Anne Frank

Lily Spahr as Mary Beth and Can-Can Girlfriend in A Christmas Story The Musical

Ashlyn Yu as Esther Jane in A Christmas Story The Musical



Nominees for Outstanding Performance by an Actor, Adult, in a Kate Goldman Children's Theatre production

Michael Bundy II as Centipede in James and the Giant Peach

Chris Ennis as Mr. Smee in Tinker Bell

Michael Howland as Captain Jas. Hook in Tinker Bell

Andrew Lee as Earthworm in James and the Giant Peach

Jordan Potter as Adam in Disney's Freaky Friday One Act



Nominees for Outstanding Performance by an Actress, Adult, in a Kate Goldman Children's Theatre production

Samantha Beard as Miss Spider in James and the Giant Peach

Anastasia Deace as Ellie Blake in Disney's Freaky Friday One Act

Chelsea Haaland as Katherine Blake in Disney's Freaky Friday One Act

Ashley Marie Rogers as Peter Pan in Tinker Bell

Maia Talarico as Tinker Bell in Tinker Bell



Nominees for Outstanding Performance by an Actor, Youth, in a Kate Goldman Children's Theatre production

Carson Klein as James in James and the Giant Peach

Gus McEntaffer as Tootles in Tinker Bell

Ridge Chadley Rutherford as Pirate in Tinker Bell

Quentin Steinbach as Fletcher in Disney's Freaky Friday One Act



Nominees for Outstanding Performance by an Actress, Youth, in a Kate Goldman Children's Theatre production

Annika Baker as Savannah in Disney's Freaky Friday One Act

Katelyn Gallagher as Wendy in Tinker Bell

Tatum Lowell as Monica in Disney's Freaky Friday One Act

Erin Morris as Ensemble in James and the Giant Peach



The Playhouse, now in its 102nd season, is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



For more information about The Playhouse and the Dionysos Awards, please contact The Playhouse at 515.277.6261.

