Sioux City Symphony Orchestra Will Host a Virtual Percussion Excerpts Class

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Sioux City Symphony Orchestra will host a percussion excerpts class on Facebook live!

The event will take place Friday, April 24, 2020 at 7 PM - 8 PM CDT.

This one hour class will focus on a handful of standard orchestral percussion excerpts on the following instruments: snare drum, cymbals, tambourine, timpani, and mallets.



Watch the percussionists first discuss basic background, fundamentals, and techniques associated with each excerpt and then perform each excerpt in full.

Visit the event's page on Facebook here!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You