Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards
Review: SHE LOVES ME at Ankeny Community Theatre

Review: SHE LOVES ME at Ankeny Community Theatre

This delightful production is the perfect start to your Holiday Season

Dec. 09, 2022  

In 2006, I was introduced to a charming musical when I had the opportunity to be in a production at the college I attended. When Ankeny Community theatre announced their 2022/2023 season, I was ecstatic to see it would be included as part of their season. That delightful musical is "She Loves Me." Over the last few years, this musical has gained popularity with a revival on Broadway, including a live-streamed performance later shown on PBS as part of the Great Performances series. I can't think of a more fitting show with the holidays coming up.

"She Loves Me," with Book by Joe Masteroff, Music by Jerry Bock, and Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick, tells the story of the employees of Maraczek's Parfumerie. We meet soon meet Georg Nowack, an employee who is writing letters as part of a lonely hearts club. When a competing parfumerie closes, one of the employees, Amalia Balash, comes to look for a job. Immediately she and Georg do not see eye to eye. It is soon revealed that she is also writing letters to a lonely hearts club. We quickly find out that they are writing letters to each other unbeknownst to them. If you've seen "The Shop Around the Corner," "In the Good Old Summertime," or "You've Got Mail," then you know how this story goes.

One of the great things about the show is that the majority of the show takes place at the Parfumerie, but it does have a few scenes that take place at other locals. This can be difficult on a small stage, but Ankeny Community theatre has put together a production team that has come up with some clever ways to take on those challenges and make them work in a way that fits within their theatre. The directing team is led by Director Cheryl Clark, Music Director Amity Wagner, and Choreography Anna Sunstrom. I appreciated how they worked with the design team to devise creative ways with lights, sets, and a few props to take us from one place to the next.

Part of the fun of "She Loves Me" is the beautiful music throughout the show. Cheryl Clark has gathered together a fantastic cast that will thrill audiences with these beautiful tunes. Throughout the show, many moments stand out from each of the actors. Some of my favorite moments included seeing Michael Howland take on the smarmy Stephen Kodaly. If you've seen him onstage before, his character plays against what you're used to seeing him take on. This leads to a very humorous "Grand Knowing You" towards the end of the show. Another one of those performances that will stick with you after seeing the show is Nicholas Root as Ladislav Sipos. He brought humor to the role I hadn't seen before, and I found myself excitingly waiting for what quip his character would come up with next.

One of the night's biggest surprises came from Cortney Kayser's performance as Amalia Balash. While she is making her Ankeny Community Theatre debut, she is no stranger to the Des Moines theatre scene. In this performance, she gets to show what she is capable of as an artist in a leading role. Throughout the evening, there were multiple times when she opted up on a few notes, which was a delight to hear. Her voice and comedic chops are at their best when she sings "Vanilla Ice Cream."

As you fun and charming kick off your holiday season, I can't think of a better show to attend. "She Loves Me" has a classic story that audiences are sure to enjoy. The work put in by the production team and the cast makes a performance that the audience will remember throughout the entire season. Ankeny Community Theatre's production continues for a limited time through December 11.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; Des Moines Playhou Photo
Latest Standings Released For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards; Des Moines Playhouse Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The latest standings as of Monday, December 5th, have been released for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Des Moines Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
GO, DOG. GO! Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Year Photo
GO, DOG. GO! Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Year
Big dogs and little dogs. Dogs on bikes and dogs wearing hats. Where are they going fast in those cars? PD Eastman's classic children's book comes to life on stage like a pop-up book that never stops.
HANSEL AND GRETEL Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Month Photo
HANSEL AND GRETEL Comes to Des Moines Playhouse Next Month
Nibble, nibble like a mouse, who’s that nibbling on my house? Hansel and Gretel are lost in the woods, looking for a Christmas tree to decorate their tiny house, when they come upon a delicious confectionary candy cottage. They just want to taste a little bit and go home, but Ginger the silly witch has other ideas.
Review: COME FROM AWAY at Des Moines Performing Arts Photo
Review: COME FROM AWAY at Des Moines Performing Arts
In 2012 a little musical that could started its trek to Broadway. After a successful 2012 workshop at Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario, this show went to La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre. Its journey continued with stops at the Ford Theatre in Washington DC and the Royal Alexandria Theatre in Toronto before arriving on Broadway in March 2017. When it opened on Broadway, it opened with a relatively unknown cast, but its story captured quickly captured the hearts of its audience. That show is 'Come From Away.' The tour is making its second stop in Des Moines from November 22-27 and is perfect for this Thanksgiving holiday.

From This Author - DC Felton

David Felton has been involved in theatre since his middle school production of The Wizard of Oz. Throughout high school he stayed onstage, and once he got to college he started exploring thebackst... (read more about this author)


Review: SHE LOVES ME at Ankeny Community TheatreReview: SHE LOVES ME at Ankeny Community Theatre
December 9, 2022

What did our critic think ofIn 2006, I was introduced to a charming musical when I had the opportunity to be in a production at the college I attended. When Ankeny Community theatre announced their 2022/2023 season, I was ecstatic to see it would be included as part of their season. That delightful musical is 'She Loves Me.' Over the last few years, this musical has gained popularity with a revival on Broadway, including a live-streamed performance later shown on PBS as part of the Great Performances series. I can't think of a more fitting show with the holidays coming up. SHE LOVES ME at Ankeny Community Theatre?
Review: COME FROM AWAY at Des Moines Performing ArtsReview: COME FROM AWAY at Des Moines Performing Arts
November 24, 2022

In 2012 a little musical that could started its trek to Broadway. After a successful 2012 workshop at Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario, this show went to La Jolla Playhouse and Seattle Repertory Theatre. Its journey continued with stops at the Ford Theatre in Washington DC and the Royal Alexandria Theatre in Toronto before arriving on Broadway in March 2017. When it opened on Broadway, it opened with a relatively unknown cast, but its story captured quickly captured the hearts of its audience. That show is 'Come From Away.' The tour is making its second stop in Des Moines from November 22-27 and is perfect for this Thanksgiving holiday.
Review: MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Tallgrass Theatre CompanyReview: MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Tallgrass Theatre Company
November 15, 2022

As the holiday season gets closer, theatres start bringing some of our favorite stories to the stage. That is no different for Tallgrass Theatre Company, which is offering a new take on a classic tale this holiday season.
Review: HARRIET THE SPY at Kate Goldman Children's Series at Des Moines PlayhouseReview: HARRIET THE SPY at Kate Goldman Children's Series at Des Moines Playhouse
November 3, 2022

Things are not always as they appear. As we grow older, we learn different ways to seek the truth. One thing we don't have to think about to worry about how they appear are shows that are part of the Kate Goldman's Children's Theatre series at Des Moines Playhouse. This last weekend they opened their Children's Theatre series with the classic 'Harriet the Spy,' which will run through November 13. However you are introduced to 'Harriet the Spy,' through the book, the movie, the streaming series, or the play, this production is one you will have to take a closer look at.
Review: THE CROWN LIVE! at Des Moines Performing ArtsReview: THE CROWN LIVE! at Des Moines Performing Arts
October 28, 2022

In just a few weeks, Netflix will have people streaming the newest season of 'The Crown.' The show has always been popular, but with the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth, it has had a resurgence leading up to season 5. So it's no surprise a parody of the show has popped up, and you have the chance to see it! 'The Crown Live!' a parody by Daniel Clarkson, opened on October 25 as part of Prairie Meadows Temple Comedy Series with Des Moines Performing Arts. Whether you are a fan of the show, or this is your first time in the world of 'The Crown,' this show is a hilarious 90 minutes that you won't want to miss.
share