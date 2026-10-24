Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Review: GHOST STORIES at Ballet Des Moines
A "Thrilling" evening of dance takes the stage through 10/24
As spooky season comes to a close, Ballet Des Moines is opening another season by bringing a set of dark tales to the stage. Their program, "Ghost Stories," opens on October 23 for a two-night run at Hoyt Sherman Place. The program features three ballets that blend modern and classical styles, plus a "thrilling" opening to the evening's second act. I was fortunate to attend the final dress rehearsal and found myself entranced for the evening, and am sure audiences will be as well.
One thing I've grown to appreciate about Ballet Des Moines over the last year is their willingness to try new approaches to each performance. With this performance, they are using some more immersive elements to pull the audience into the stories being told. As you enter the theatre, you will see candles, cobwebs, and gravestones, setting the tone for the evening. The immersive elements continue with our Narrator, Billy Weathers, who appears in different locations throughout the performance. His deep voice and delivery had a Vincent Price feel to it, setting the spooky tone for the performance. To keep the audience immersed in these stories, the second act starts with a thrilling dance performed in the audience.
The evening opened with a World Premiere of "Nevermore," inspired by the works of Poe. When the curtain rises, three dancers take the stage, but the lights, designed by Sam Stephen, quickly shift to reveal the full cast. It was a stunning moment to see. As the piece continued, audiences enjoyed dances featuring everything from stunning lifts to amazing silhouettes. I found myself in awe of the piece.
The evening continued with the Iowa Premiere of "Ghost Ballads", which featured Dmitri Shostakovich's "String Quartet No.11, Op. 122" played beautifully by the Belin Quartet. This piece told a unique story of a group of souls coming out of their graves for an evening of dancing, before going back into their graves. I enjoyed seeing pairs of dancers break away from the group in the middle three movements. Each movement was equally stunning to watch.
Another thing I appreciate about Ballet Des Moines is their willingness to program something for everyone. While the first act featured premieres and was more modern ballet, the finale, Giselle, gave us a more classically styled ballet. Sarah Dornink's white bridal costumes were gorgeous and full of movement. While the whole dance was stunning to watch, the technicality of the dancing and lifts by Chiyo Nashida and Rune Houchin, as Giselle and Albrecht, brought a beautiful ending to this evening of spooky stories.
Ballet Des Moines has truly put together an evening with something for everyone. From campfire tales to Poe, and from contemporary ballet to classical ballet, these stories and dances come together for a thrilling evening. These stories only haunt Hoyt Sherman Place through October 24. To find out more or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ghost-stories
Photo by Ryan Morrison
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