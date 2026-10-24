Review: GHOST STORIES at Ballet Des Moines

NEW! Des Moines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Des Moines & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

As spooky season comes to a close, Ballet Des Moines is opening another season by bringing a set of dark tales to the stage. Their program, "Ghost Stories," opens on October 23 for a two-night run at Hoyt Sherman Place. The program features three ballets that blend modern and classical styles, plus a "thrilling" opening to the evening's second act. I was fortunate to attend the final dress rehearsal and found myself entranced for the evening, and am sure audiences will be as well.

One thing I've grown to appreciate about Ballet Des Moines over the last year is their willingness to try new approaches to each performance. With this performance, they are using some more immersive elements to pull the audience into the stories being told. As you enter the theatre, you will see candles, cobwebs, and gravestones, setting the tone for the evening. The immersive elements continue with our Narrator, Billy Weathers, who appears in different locations throughout the performance. His deep voice and delivery had a Vincent Price feel to it, setting the spooky tone for the performance. To keep the audience immersed in these stories, the second act starts with a thrilling dance performed in the audience.

The evening opened with a World Premiere of "Nevermore," inspired by the works of Poe. When the curtain rises, three dancers take the stage, but the lights, designed by Sam Stephen, quickly shift to reveal the full cast. It was a stunning moment to see. As the piece continued, audiences enjoyed dances featuring everything from stunning lifts to amazing silhouettes. I found myself in awe of the piece.

The evening continued with the Iowa Premiere of "Ghost Ballads", which featured Dmitri Shostakovich's "String Quartet No.11, Op. 122" played beautifully by the Belin Quartet. This piece told a unique story of a group of souls coming out of their graves for an evening of dancing, before going back into their graves. I enjoyed seeing pairs of dancers break away from the group in the middle three movements. Each movement was equally stunning to watch.

Another thing I appreciate about Ballet Des Moines is their willingness to program something for everyone. While the first act featured premieres and was more modern ballet, the finale, Giselle, gave us a more classically styled ballet. Sarah Dornink's white bridal costumes were gorgeous and full of movement. While the whole dance was stunning to watch, the technicality of the dancing and lifts by Chiyo Nashida and Rune Houchin, as Giselle and Albrecht, brought a beautiful ending to this evening of spooky stories.

Ballet Des Moines has truly put together an evening with something for everyone. From campfire tales to Poe, and from contemporary ballet to classical ballet, these stories and dances come together for a thrilling evening. These stories only haunt Hoyt Sherman Place through October 24. To find out more or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.balletdesmoines.org/ghost-stories

Photo by Ryan Morrison

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 7 Days 11 Hrs 15 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone