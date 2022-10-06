Review: BORROWED BEATS at Ankeny Community Theatre: A World Premiere Takes the Stage

Every so often, a partnership in theatre can produce some fantastic results. One of those partnerships can be seen between Ankeny Community Theatre and playwright Tommy Lee Johnston.

Last season they included two of his shows, "Geezers" and "Aura." Over the season, Tommy Lee Johnston came to see both plays they produced. This led to something theatre companies and those involved dream about, the opportunity to produce a world premiere play. This last weekend Ankeny Community Theatre produced the World Premiere of Tommy Lee Johnston's new play "Borrowed Beats."

"Borrowed Beats" tells the story of a family whose members are each coping in different ways with the loss of their daughter, sister, and wife. Chelsea, whose heart is at the center of this production, dies before the show's start. She decided before her death to become an organ donor. Her wife, Zoe, embraces the opportunity to get to know the people who received her organs, but her father and mother, George and Elaine, are hesitant to get to know them. When Zoe decides to call George and Elaine to let them know one of the recipients would like to meet them, everyone's feelings come to the forefront, including Chelsea's brother Jeff, an adult with a disability. When they eventually meet the recipient of Chelsea's heart, Sandra, what is it she wants to tell them? And why is this show called borrowed beats? That you will have to go to Ankeny to find out.

One of the opportunities afforded by working with a playwright is that the play can be written to meet the needs of the theatre in which the play is being premiered. This can be seen in Frank Sposeto III's set design.

Having a small space can be hard to have multiple locations in a show. The play is written in a way that a unit set with one door exit and an opening that doubles as a hallway to the rest of the house. The partnership between the theatre and the playwright can be seen in the direction of Lisa Gould. Having directed Ankeny's production of "Geezers," her familiarity with the playwright's work allows her to bring out the show's heart.

One of the things I appreciated about the show was how much of an ensemble show it was. While some cast members have roles that are a little more prominent, having more of an ensemble show allows the audience to care about each of the 5 characters they see on stage. When the characters are hurting, as an audience, we are hurting. I don't want to give too much away, but there was a moment in the show that had everyone onstage and the audience in tears. It's one of those beautiful moments we all love when a play becomes more than a show.

Each actor does a beautiful job bringing what makes their characters unique to the ensemble. Thom Sinn is making his Ankeny Community Theatre debut as George, the father struggling with alcoholism and the loss of his child. Tammy Sposeto returns to the stage as Elaine, the matriarch of the family who struggles to support her husband's needs but also do what is best for her son Jeff. Sampson finds a balance in how far to take his character Jeff's disability without it becoming offensive. It's a hard line for any actor to find. Corinn Brush brings some welcome light to the show as Sandra, the recipient of Chealsea's heart. One of the night's surprising and most heartfelt performances came from Maia Talarico as Zoe. Audiences are used to seeing her take on more comedic roles, and this role allowed her to show a different side in a more dramatic part.

The thrill of being in an Iowa premier or a world premiere production is one that artist dream of. To have that in a local community theatre is a partnership between the company and the playwright that everyone involved will remember for years to come. Ankeny's world premiere of "Borrowed Beats" is only here for a limited time through October 9. So hurry to Ankeny to see this fantastic production.