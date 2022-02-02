Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Tallgrass Theatre Company to Present THE REVOLUTIONISTS By Lauren Gunderson

It’s a true story. Or total fiction. Or a play about a play. Or a raucous resurrection…that ends in a song and a scaffold.

Feb. 2, 2022  

Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris. This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world. It's a true story. Or total fiction. Or a play about a play. Or a raucous resurrection...that ends in a song and a scaffold.

Check out photos below!

Cast
Olympe de Gouges: Allison Bollinger
Marianne Angelle: Kiera McGregor
Charlotte Corday: Ashley Schaeffer
Marie Antoinette: Amanda Jackson

At 2019 Grand Ave, Suite 100 West Des Moines, IA.

February 4 - 20, 2022
Thursday Feb 10 & Thursday Feb 17 at 7:30 PM
Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM, Sundays at 2:00 PM.

Directed by: Megan Helmers

For more information visit: https://tallgrasstheatre.org/

Allison Bollinger

Ashley Schaeffer

Kiera McGregor

Amanda Jackson

The cast

The cast

The cast

The cast

The cast


