Photos: Tallgrass Theatre Company to Present THE REVOLUTIONISTS By Lauren Gunderson

Four beautiful, badass women lose their heads in this irreverent, girl-powered comedy set during the French Revolution's Reign of Terror. Playwright Olympe de Gouges, assassin Charlotte Corday, former queen (and fan of ribbons) Marie Antoinette, and Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle hang out, murder Marat, and try to beat back the extremist insanity in 1793 Paris. This grand and dream-tweaked comedy is about violence and legacy, art and activism, feminism and terrorism, compatriots and chosen sisters, and how we actually go about changing the world. It's a true story. Or total fiction. Or a play about a play. Or a raucous resurrection...that ends in a song and a scaffold.

Check out photos below!

Cast

Olympe de Gouges: Allison Bollinger

Marianne Angelle: Kiera McGregor

Charlotte Corday: Ashley Schaeffer

Marie Antoinette: Amanda Jackson

At 2019 Grand Ave, Suite 100 West Des Moines, IA.

February 4 - 20, 2022

Thursday Feb 10 & Thursday Feb 17 at 7:30 PM

Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 PM, Sundays at 2:00 PM.

Directed by: Megan Helmers