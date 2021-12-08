Photos: City Circle Theatre Company Presents MATILDA THE MUSICAL

City Circle Theatre Company will present the Tony award-winning Broadway hit Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical December 10-12 & 17-19 at the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets cost $14-$29. For tickets and more information, visit www.CoralvilleArts.org or call the CCPA Box Office at 319-248-9370.

Inspired by the twisted genius of Roald Dahl, the Tony award-winning Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is the captivating masterpiece from the Royal Shakespeare Company that revels in the anarchy of childhood, the power of imagination and the inspiring story of a girl who dreams of a better life. With book by Dennis Kelly and original songs by Tim Minchin, Matilda has won 47 international awards and continues to thrill audiences of all ages around the world.

This production is sponsored by Emil Rinderspacher and Susan Goodner, with additional media sponsorship provided by Iowa Public Radio.