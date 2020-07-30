Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: The Des Moines Playhouse Gears Up for THE ROOMMATE And MISS ELECTRICITY

Catch these two fabulous shows through August 16.

Jul. 30, 2020  

The Des Moines Playhouse is keeping theatre LIVE in Des Moines with a unique new initiative: Live Theatre Drive-in. Check out rehearsal photos here!

This month, the theatre offers a Saturday morning series for young audiences: Miss Electricity, July 11-Aug. 15, excluding July 18, at 10:00 AM. As with the evening shows, audiences will listen to the audio on their cars FM radio or, if sitting in lawn chairs, through a portable radio. Tickets are pay-what-you-can, but reservations are required as space is limited.

In August, two middle-aged women from different walks of life share a home in The Roommate. David Kilpatrick, Playhouse executive director, said, "Theatre is a communal event. This summer we want to come together and celebrate live performances, yet remain safe and physically distant."

Playhouse artistic director Katy Merriman added, "I know so many of us feel like we've been at home waiting to jump on any chance to create something and spend time with others. I'm excited to provide our community with an outlet for expression, whether on the stage or as a viewer, in a safe environment. And we get to be outside!"

Photo Credit: Steve Gibbons.

Laura Sparks and Jodi Jinks

Laura Sparks and Jodi Jinks

Laura Sparks and Jodi Jinks

Laura Sparks and Jodi Jinks

Gbomi Kayode and Hudson Pulver

Jada Lynne Smith and Gbomi Kayode

Gbomi Kayode and Hudson Pulver

Hudson Pulver, Peter Dean, Gbomi Kayode and Jada Lynne Smith


