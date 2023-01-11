Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KINKY BOOTS Comes to Des Moines Playhouse in March

Performances run March 17 - April 2.

Jan. 11, 2023  
Kinky Boots comes to Des Moines Playhouse this spring! Performances run March 17 - April 2.

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, an outspoken and unapologetic drag queen in need of some sturdy stilettos.

Lola helps Charlie become that man that he is meant to be as together they turn the factory around. When the two team up, they find that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible and discover that, when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world.

The unlikely pair cobble a heartwarming tale of acceptance and friendship told through the intoxicating music of Cyndi Lauper. Flashy, inspiring, and downright fun, Kinky Boots is the winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical.




