Julien Dubuque International Film Festival Returns For 11th Year

As the famous backdrop of the Field of Dreams movie, Dubuque is also becoming known as the destination for independent filmmakers and film enthusiasts from around the world. The producers of the Julien Dubuque International Film Festival announce this year's Festival dates are confirmed for April 20th - 24th, 2022. In its 11th year, the JDIFF will be held at the historic Hotel Julien Dubuque and other locations along the city's downtown Main Street corridor, complete with a red carpet awards ceremony, panels, workshops and other networking events for filmmakers. Tickets are $10-150 and are available for purchase on the Festival's website.

The Festival is presented by Renovo Media Group, Runde Auto Group and TH Media.

According to JDIFF Executive Director Susan Gorrell, what makes the JDIFF unique is the personal touch. She says, "We directly communicate with the filmmakers that submit and that are accepted into the festival. We are easily accessible and feel communication is extremely important. We make sure the filmmakers know what to expect when they come to JDIFF. We are well known for our communication."

Not to mention the Midwest charm and hometown feel of the Dubuque community. The Festival is held right along the Mississippi River, and the majority of the events are all walking distance apart, with multiple screenings, parties, great food and plenty of locals attending who fully support the Festival. Gorrell says, "The people of Dubuque love the film festival and love meeting the filmmakers. They are very welcoming and love participating in the Q&A's after each film."

With the experience of the independent filmmakers in mind, the Festival packs a full schedule of events, panels and workshops in 5 days, offering many opportunities for filmmakers to gather and learn, as well as network with various people in the film industry.

Pre-pandemic, the Festival had over 6000 people in attendance, with over 130 film screenings across 5 days. MovieMaker Magazine calls JDIFF one of the "25 coolest film festivals in the world" AND one of the "Top 50 film festivals worth the submission fee." FilmFreeway.com calls JDIFF "one of the top 100 best reviewed festivals in the world."

The boutique feel of the Festival has a lot to do with the Executive Director's vision. She says, "When I took over 8 years ago, I wanted to build the festival as the place for filmmakers and attendees to not only enjoy amazing programming, but be able to network, learn and communicate. I believe JDIFF has definitely done that."

JDIFF has received around 1500 submissions each year, and accepts 120 films. The Festival also gives 8 awards and cash prizes each year, with a total value of over $35,000 in cash and benefits.

The film submissions deadline for 2022 has passed. Submissions for the 2023 JDIFF will open in August 2022.

Tickets for the Festival are $10 to $150 for a full access pass. Check the website for tickets and full festival schedule.

More about JDIFF

Since 2012, The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival has been dedicated to enriching the community and bridging cultures through the education and promotion of arts through independent film. JDIFF acknowledges emerging filmmakers from around the world and supports diverse and cause-related films.

For more info: https://julienfilmfest.com/