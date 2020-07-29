Iowa Teen Presents HEMOPHILIA: THE ZOOMSICAL to Raise Awareness for Disorder

An Iowa teen has spent the last three months in virtual rehearsals for Hemophilia: The Zoomsical, as featured in The Gazette.

Asa Kelley, diagnosed at birth with severe hemophilia A, was cast in a California program for a Breaking Through acting workshop. Those were cancelled as the current global health crisis continued to worsen.

But now, he and 23 other teens from across the country will perform "Hemophilia: The Zoomsical!" at 7 p.m. Friday on Facebook Live.

The hourlong musical focuses on scenarios these teens with varying degrees of hemophilia, might go through.

Read the full story and tune in to the production HERE.

Just like the inaugural Hemophilia: The Musical!, Hemophilia: The Zoomsical! is for, about, and inspired by people of the bleeding disorders community. Hemophilia: The Zoomsical took real quotes, stories, and memories from young people of the community and turned them into a full-fledged theatrical performance you won't want to miss!



Produced by Believe Limited. Sponsored Exclusively by BioMarin.

