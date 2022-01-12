Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Iowa Stage Theatre Company Presents LONG DAY'S JOURNEY INTO NIGHT Next Month

Performances run February 11-20, 2022.

Jan. 12, 2022  
Iowa Stage Theatre Company presents Long Day's Journey Into Night next month

A play about addiction and the resulting dysfunction of the Tyrone family. Eugene O'Neill's autobiographical play Long Day's Journey into Night is regarded as his finest work. First published by Yale University Press in 1956, it won the Pulitzer Prize in 1957.

Learn more at https://www.iowastage.org/long-days-journey.


