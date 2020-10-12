Iowa Dance Theatre Announces Upcoming Events and Workshops

'On the Stage' will be presented this Thursday, October 15.

You are invited to "On the Stage" presented by Iowa Dance Festival this Thursday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. Hurley & Dancers collaborated with the Heartland Marimba Ensemble this summer to create a new physically-distanced outdoor piece entitled "Multiverses". Performers include: David Decker, Elizabeth Ferreira, Lisa Lewis, Lana Lyddon Hatten, Kathleen Hurley, Paula McArthur, Natalie Nease, William Schneider, and Benjamin Rethmeier.

Visit https://www.iowadancefestival.org/. Free to view, donations accepted online.

The Hancher Auditorium at the University of Iowa and Third Coast Percussion have teamed up to present the Hancher Youth and Family Talent Show. They are looking for short videos of family performances to feature on the show. You'll upload your video to Facebook or Instagram using the hashtag #hanchertalent - if you use our hashtag #IowaDanceTheatre as well, we can see you on our social media. To find out more, here is the link: Hancher Youth and Family Talent Show

The West Des Moines Library commissioned Kathleen Hurley to make an online dance experience for kids and it is live now. Kathleen Hurley is the Artistic Director of Hurley & Dancers, a professional modern dance company based in Des Moines since 2001. She teaches dance technique courses at Grinnell College, Des Moines DanzArts and Central Academy, and has been a long-time supporter of Iowa Dance Theatre.

If you have little ones or know families with little ones who might like some dance please share! It's about how to make your own storybook dances at home!

