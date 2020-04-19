Des Moines Spotlight Series: Meet Kyle Bochart of SINGIN IN THE RAIN at Des Moines Playhouse

As theatres continue to be closed, at Broadwayworld, we want to continue highlighting our favorite theatres here in Des Moines and the surrounding area. We continue to feature artists, theatre companies, and other arts organizations and the impact that the closures have had. So we are continuing our weekly series spotlighting artists from various local productions.

We continue our artist spotlight series with Kyle Bochart from Des Moines Playhouse's production of "Singin' in the Rain," which opened on March 13 and had performances suspended after their performance on March 14.

DC Felton (DF): What would you like readers to know about your theatrical background?

Kyle Bochart (KB): Well, I moved to Des Moines in 2011 after doing theatre professionally in Kansas City, both onstage and off. Before that, I studied at Simpson College and was a Theatre Arts major, doing a lot of acting and sound design work mainly, but studying directing, set design, styles of acting, and history, among other things. Since being here, I've been backstage more than onstage, but I'm looking forward to getting back on stage again soon!

(DF): What production(s) were you involved with when word went out you needed to immediately postpone/cancel the show?

(KB): I was stage managing Singin' in the Rain at the Des Moines Playhouse.

(DF): How was the shutdown communicated with the cast and production team?

(KB): Well, the pandemic was in full swing elsewhere around the world during our tech week, so we were keeping our fingers crossed that we'd even open. We got in 2 wonderful performances thankfully and were told immediately following our 2nd show that we would not be returning. David, the executive director at the playhouse, just gathered everyone in the green room and broke the news. We all knew it was probably coming. That being said, there were tears, of course. Months of hard work, learning tap dancing, designing sets and lights, building costumes, learning lines. All that for two performances. People were and are heartbroken. I still keep in contact with a lot of the cast, we're all just ready to get going on it again!

(DF): Are plans in place to present that production at a future date, or is the cancellation permanent?

(KB): As far as I'm aware as soon as the playhouse can open back up SIngin' in the Rain will go on, if everyone involved is still available, but I haven't heard any news since we closed, so that may change.

(DF): What future productions on your schedule are also affected by the shutdown?

(KB): I take it one show at a time, so I didn't have anything immediately lined up after this one.

(DF): How are you keeping the Arts alive while at home by using social media or other online sites?

(KB): I'm writing and listening to a lot of music to keep myself sane, and trying to learn some new instruments. I'm also just trying to relax since we in the theatre world rarely get a chance to do that.

(DF): What thoughts would you like to share with the rest of the Des Moines Theatre community while we are all leaving the Ghostlight on and promising to return back to the stage soon?

(KB): The art of theatre has survived every plague and pandemic before this one. Heck, some of Shakespeare's best were written during the plague. So, take this time to relax and reflect. There's no right or wrong way to cope with this weirdness. Try to do as much of what you love as you can and remember to breathe.

Des Moines Playhouse shares on their website, "To protect our patrons The Des Moines Playhouse will remain closed until it is determined that we can safely gather again. All Scheduled Activities now through June 7 are postponed or canceled." To find out more about their current season, or their announced 2020-2021 season, visit https://www.dmplayhouse.com/

If you are an artist in Des Moines or the surrounding communities and would be willing to answer a few questions about how this shutdown has affected you, please reach out to us.

Interview by DC Felton

