Des Moines Performing Arts Single Tickets Now On Sale for 2026-27 Family, Concert and Comedy Series
Lineup includes VELVETEEN, A NEW MUSICAL, FRAGGLE ROCK: BACK TO THE ROCK LIVE and HOLD ON TO YOUR BUTTS.
Des Moines Performing Arts has announced that single tickets are now on sale for productions in its 2026-27 Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield Family Series, Prairie Meadows Live at the Temple Concert Series and Prairie Meadows Temple Comedy Series.
The August 20 on-sale marks the first opportunity for audiences to purchase individual tickets to the productions, which will be presented at the Des Moines Civic Center and Temple Theater throughout the 2026-27 season.
The Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield Family Series will begin with Velveteen, A New Musical on October 17 at the Des Moines Civic Center. The series will also feature Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE on November 6 and Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat – Live on Stage! on February 16.
Tales of the Sun and Moon will play two performances at Temple Theater on March 6, followed by What Do You Do with a Problem? at the Des Moines Civic Center on April 10.
The Prairie Meadows Live at the Temple Concert Series will bring a lineup of musicians and tribute performances to Temple Theater beginning with Alysha Brilla on October 2. Oh He Dead follows October 23, with Mama Said String Band performing November 21.
The series continues in 2027 with Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters, On The Lash, Alex Cuba and The Boneshakers.
The Prairie Meadows Temple Comedy Series will include Hold On To Your Butts, running October 6-11; Sh!t-faced Shakespeare: Macbeth, running March 30-April 4; and 80s kids, playing April 29-May 1.
Season packages remain available for all three series. For the first time, the Wellmark Family Series is offering flexible packages allowing families to select the productions and dates that work for them while saving up to 10%. Series packages also include locked-in pricing, flexible payment plans and show substitutions across DMPA series.
Single tickets can be purchased through DMPA, by phone at 515-246-2300 or in person at the Civic Center Ticket Office.
Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield Family Series
Velveteen, A New Musical
Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 11 a.m.
Des Moines Civic Center
Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE
Friday, November 6, 2026 at 7 p.m.
Des Moines Civic Center
Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat – Live on Stage!
Tuesday, February 16, 2027 at 6:30 p.m.
Des Moines Civic Center
Tales of the Sun and Moon
Saturday, March 6, 2027 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Temple Theater
What Do You Do with a Problem?
Saturday, April 10, 2027 at 11 a.m.
Des Moines Civic Center
Prairie Meadows Live at the Temple Concert Series
Alysha Brilla
Friday, October 2, 2026 at 7 p.m.
Temple Theater
Oh He Dead
Friday, October 23, 2026 at 7 p.m.
Temple Theater
Mama Said String Band
Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 7 p.m.
Temple Theater
Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters
Saturday, January 23, 2027 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Temple Theater
Package add-on
On The Lash
Saturday, March 20, 2027 at 7 p.m.
Temple Theater
Package add-on
Alex Cuba
Friday, April 16, 2027 at 7 p.m.
Temple Theater
The Boneshakers
Saturday, May 15, 2027 at 7 p.m.
Temple Theater
Prairie Meadows Temple Comedy Series
Hold On To Your Butts
October 6-11, 2026
Temple Theater
Sh!t-faced Shakespeare: Macbeth
March 30-April 4, 2027
Temple Theater
80s kids
April 29-May 1, 2027
Temple Theater
Package add-on
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Offenbach’s THE TALES OF HOFFMANN
Blank Performing Arts Center (7/04-7/04)
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Offenbach’s THE TALES OF HOFFMANN
Blank Performing Arts Center (7/17-7/17)
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Broadway 2026-27 5-show
Adler Theatre (6/24-6/24)
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Britten’s BILLY BUDD
Blank Performing Arts Center (7/18-7/18)
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Offenbach’s THE TALES OF HOFFMANN
Blank Performing Arts Center (7/14-7/14)
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Mean Girls
Des Moines Playhouse (7/09-7/25)
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Les Misérables
Des Moines Playhouse (4/09-5/02)
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Philip Glass’s ORPHÉE
Blank Performing Arts Center (7/21-7/21)
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Wicked
Civic Center Of Greater Des Moines (9/02-9/20)
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Zac Brown Band
Casey's Center (11/20-11/20)