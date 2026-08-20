Des Moines Performing Arts Single Tickets Now On Sale for 2026-27 Family, Concert and Comedy Series

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Des Moines Performing Arts has announced that single tickets are now on sale for productions in its 2026-27 Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield Family Series, Prairie Meadows Live at the Temple Concert Series and Prairie Meadows Temple Comedy Series.

The August 20 on-sale marks the first opportunity for audiences to purchase individual tickets to the productions, which will be presented at the Des Moines Civic Center and Temple Theater throughout the 2026-27 season.

The Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield Family Series will begin with Velveteen, A New Musical on October 17 at the Des Moines Civic Center. The series will also feature Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE on November 6 and Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat – Live on Stage! on February 16.

Tales of the Sun and Moon will play two performances at Temple Theater on March 6, followed by What Do You Do with a Problem? at the Des Moines Civic Center on April 10.

The Prairie Meadows Live at the Temple Concert Series will bring a lineup of musicians and tribute performances to Temple Theater beginning with Alysha Brilla on October 2. Oh He Dead follows October 23, with Mama Said String Band performing November 21.

The series continues in 2027 with Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters, On The Lash, Alex Cuba and The Boneshakers.

The Prairie Meadows Temple Comedy Series will include Hold On To Your Butts, running October 6-11; Sh!t-faced Shakespeare: Macbeth, running March 30-April 4; and 80s kids, playing April 29-May 1.

Season packages remain available for all three series. For the first time, the Wellmark Family Series is offering flexible packages allowing families to select the productions and dates that work for them while saving up to 10%. Series packages also include locked-in pricing, flexible payment plans and show substitutions across DMPA series.

Single tickets can be purchased through DMPA, by phone at 515-246-2300 or in person at the Civic Center Ticket Office.

Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield Family Series

Velveteen, A New Musical

Saturday, October 17, 2026 at 11 a.m.

Des Moines Civic Center

Jim Henson's Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock LIVE

Friday, November 6, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Des Moines Civic Center

Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat – Live on Stage!

Tuesday, February 16, 2027 at 6:30 p.m.

Des Moines Civic Center

Tales of the Sun and Moon

Saturday, March 6, 2027 at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Temple Theater

What Do You Do with a Problem?

Saturday, April 10, 2027 at 11 a.m.

Des Moines Civic Center

Prairie Meadows Live at the Temple Concert Series

Alysha Brilla

Friday, October 2, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Temple Theater

Oh He Dead

Friday, October 23, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Temple Theater

Mama Said String Band

Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 7 p.m.

Temple Theater

Close to You: The Music of the Carpenters

Saturday, January 23, 2027 at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Temple Theater

Package add-on

On The Lash

Saturday, March 20, 2027 at 7 p.m.

Temple Theater

Package add-on

Alex Cuba

Friday, April 16, 2027 at 7 p.m.

Temple Theater

The Boneshakers

Saturday, May 15, 2027 at 7 p.m.

Temple Theater

Prairie Meadows Temple Comedy Series

Hold On To Your Butts

October 6-11, 2026

Temple Theater

Sh!t-faced Shakespeare: Macbeth

March 30-April 4, 2027

Temple Theater

80s kids

April 29-May 1, 2027

Temple Theater

Package add-on

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