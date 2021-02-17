DMMO Presents Zachary James On Broadway, March 19

Des Moines Metro Opera's (DMMO) Virtual Concert Series continues next month with Zachary James on Broadway, which premieres Friday, March 19 at 7:30pm (CST).

The virtual program features bass-baritone Zachary James alongside Broadway pianist Charity Wicks in an award-winning one-man show, which earned Mr. James "Performer and Vocalist of the Decade" awards from Broadway World Hawaii. The concert combines tales from his time in the Tony Award-winning revival of South Pacific at the Lincoln Center, his portrayal of "Lurch" in the original cast of The Addams Family, as well as performances of the greatest hits from Broadway.

DMMO audiences will remember Mr. James from his roles as John Claggart in Billy Budd (2017), Vodník in Rusalka (2018), the Immigration Officer in Flight (2018), and the Doctor in Wozzeck (2019). He returns to DMMO this summer to make a role debut as Jupiter in Rameau's Platée. The March 19 concert will conclude with an interactive online post-show reception with Mr. James.

To enhance the virtual experience, Des Moines Metro Opera is excited to partner with the Tangerine Food Company to provide the Dinner-to-Go! package, which includes a gourmet three-course dinner with appetizer, entrée, and dessert. The Dinner-to-Go! package is available for pick-up or delivery within Des Moines.

Tickets for the Zachary James on Broadway concert and reception are $25 per screen. The performance will be available to stream for repeat viewings through March 31. Tangerine's Dinner-to-Go! Package is $35 per person. Tickets may be ordered online at desmoinesmetroopera.org/broadway or by calling the DMMO Box Office at (515) 961-6221.