DM Playhouse Seeks Actors For Script Readings

The Des Moines Playhouse is seeking actors for Onyx Readings. Needs are for actors of color over age 18, any gender, with a majority of roles for Black actors. Onyx Script Reading Series focuses on film and play scripts that illuminate Black voices. Hosted by actor/director Miriam Randolph, it is held at 6:30 PM on the first Tuesday and third Sunday of the month. Actors read from scripts; there are no costumes or scenery pieces. The readings are held via Zoom and are free to the public.

Onyx Script Reading Series is directed by Miriam Randolph. Randolph is an actor, writer, director, and producer originally from Chicago. She currently resides in Los Angeles, where she is pursuing her career as a filmmaker. A graduate of the University of Iowa with a bachelor's degree in theatre arts, Randolph is a member of the award-winning film/theatre production company Two Steps to the Left Productions. She directed and starred in George, a play that was part of the Hollywood Fringe Festival 2019 and winner of the Encore Producer's Award.

For more information or to get involved with Onyx Script Reading Series, contact director Miriam Randolph at onyxreadingsdmph@gmail.com or Des Moines Playhouse artistic director Katy Merriman at kmerriman@dmplayhouse.com or 515.974.5354.

The Playhouse is Iowa's oldest and largest producing theatre. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.

