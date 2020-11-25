DM Playhouse Presents a Liz Callaway Holiday Concert

The Des Moines Playhouse in collaboration with Clive Davis Arts Productions brings a special holiday concert from Liz Callaway. Home for the Holidays will stream live at 6:00 PM, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Tickets purchased through The Playhouse website are $20 per device (not per person) and reflect a discount over public prices. In addition, a portion of the ticket price is donated to The Playhouse.

Enjoy an intimate evening of music and conversation with Tony nominee Liz Callaway . Ms. Callaway will perform a mix of holiday favorites and beloved Broadway showtunes, share stories about the holidays, and offer a preview of music from her upcoming holiday album Comfort and Joy. The livestream will also include a special behind-the-scenes interview with the artist and a post-show Q&A.

Ms. Callaway received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in Baby and for five years won acclaim as Grizabella in Cats. She starred in the original cast of Miss Saigon among other Broadway shows. Her New York appearances include the legendary Follies in Concert at Lincoln Center and Hair in Concert. Ms. Callaway sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia. Her extensive concert and symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, China and nearly every major city in the U.S., including Des Moines. She performs regularly with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway and has had the great pleasure of singing with the legendary Johnny Mathis

The Playhouse is Iowa's oldest and largest producing theatre. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows every year since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.

For more information about The Playhouse and Liz Callaway : Home for the Holidays visit The Playhouse website at www.dmplayhouse.com or contact The Playhouse at 515.277.6261. Ticket office hours are Noon-3:00 PM, Tuesdays-Fridays.

Liz Callaway : Home for the Holiday Concert Livestream6:00 PM Friday, Dec. 11, 2020Tickets $20 when purchased at dmplayhouse.com

