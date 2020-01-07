DM Playhouse Presents THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

The Des Moines Community Playhouse presents the award-winning drama The Diary of Anne Frank, Jan. 24-Feb. 9, 2020. Tickets may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com, by phone at 515-277-6261, or at the Playhouse ticket office, 831 42nd St.

Wendy Kesselman 's adaptation of the original, Pulitzer Prize-winning script by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett draws from previously unpublished parts of Anne Frank's real-life diary. For nearly two years, Anne, her father, mother, and sister, joined with the Van Daan family, hide in a secret annex space above her father's former office in Amsterdam as the Nazis deport the Jews of Holland to their deaths. In her secret attic, Anne comes of age: she laughs, plays, fights with her mother, and falls in love for the first time. In spite of her oppressive circumstances and the horrors that surround her, Anne's spirit transcends, as she voices her belief that "in spite of everything, people are truly good at heart." Anne's dynamism, her luminous spirit, and her story of resilience continue to resonate deeply, making her story as vital today as when her diary first was published.

The Playhouse cast includes Greg Blumhagen, Brian Bopp, Marquis Bundy, Brad D. Church, Molly Fullerton, Rachel Geisler , Melanie Hall, Rebecca Haroldson, Isabelle Piedras, Jack Schuler, and Oliver Thrun . The Diary of Anne Frank is directed by Jodi Jinks





The Playhouse is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.