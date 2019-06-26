DM Playhouse Presents Disney's NEWSIES

The Des Moines Community Playhouse production of Disney's Newsies hits the stage July 12-Aug. 4, 2019. Tickets may be purchased online at dmplayhouse.com, by phone at 515-277-6261, or at the Playhouse ticket office, 831 42nd St. Disney's Newsies is sponsored by West Bank.



This smash hit Broadway musical, based on the 1992 film, is inspired by the New York newsboys' strike of 1899. When publishing giants Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst raise distribution prices at the expense of the delivery boys, Jack Kelly and friends, all teenage "newsies," must fight for what's right. Filled with high-energy action and dance numbers, this musical comedy drama is fun for the whole family.



The Playhouse cast includes Will Adams, Allison Bollinger, Tony Brezina, Michael Bundy II, Patrick Carew, Davis Churchman, Sydney Crutcher, Mya Fisher, Jillian Gabby, Kaleb Gaus, Alexandra Gray, Natalie Grote, Ryan Henzi, Adam Jackson, Will C. Johnson, Greg Kephart, Sara Kottra, Melissa Krumm, Nathan Krusemark, Gary McCall, Peter Noll, Chandler Nye, Tyler Peters, Jordan Potter, Stanislav Przedlacki, Sarah Rasavanh, Gavin Runles, Jacob Ruperto, Grant Sanford, Gary Scherer, Stephanie Schneider, Lauren Taylor, Lexus Thiessen, Henry Vermeer, Cody Walter, and Josh Wing. The Des Moines Playhouse production of Disney's Newsies is directed by David R. Kilpatrick with music direction by Brenton Brown and choreography by Megan Helmers.



The Playhouse is one of the oldest and largest community theatres in the US. Located at the 42nd Street exit of I-235, the theatre has presented a full season of shows since 1919 and also offers a wide variety of educational experiences including classes for ages 4 to adult, theatre trips to New York, and volunteer opportunities onstage and backstage.



For more information about the Playhouse and Disney's Newsies, contact the Playhouse ticket office at 515-277-6261.



The Des Moines Playhouse Production of Disney's Newsies Performances: July 12-Aug. 4, 2019

7:30 PM Wednesday-Saturday

2:00 PM Sunday



The Des Moines Playhouse Production of Disney's Newsies Tickets

Ticket prices start at $29

To purchase tickets:

dmplayhouse.com

515-277-6261

Des Moines Community Playhouse Ticket Office, 831 42nd St., Des Moines, IA 5031





