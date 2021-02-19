City Circle Theatre Company Presents FIRST DATE: A MUSICAL COMEDY

City Circle Theatre Company's next virtual performance is FIRST DATE: A MUSICAL COMEDY, February 26-28, 2021. This event is professional recorded and edited by CoralVision. Tickets are $12-$25. For tickets and more information, visit www.CoralvilleArts.org or call the Coralville Center for the Performing Arts Box Office at 319-248-9370.

When they are set up on a blind date by their well-meaning friends, Casey and Aaron will have to sing and dance their way through the pitfalls and perils of the dreaded first date in this musical comedy fresh from Broadway! Can this couple turn what could be a dating disaster into something special before the check arrives?

With a contemporary rock score, First Date gleefully pokes fun at the mishaps and mistakes of blind dates and gives hope that there could be that one perfect moment. FIRST DATE is written by Austin Winsberg , with music and lyrics by Alan Zachary Michael Weiner . This production is directed by Elizabeth Tracey.

The Cast of First Date:

Robert Kemp

Jessica Murillo

Madison Auge

Larry Newman

Marty Reichert