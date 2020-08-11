Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Charles Theatre Will Close Once More Until 'Things Turn Around'

This comes after the theatre cut back its performance schedule due to 'disappointing attendance'.

Aug. 11, 2020  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Charles Theatre recently cut back its performance schedule to just weekend performances, due to 'disappointing attendance' on its reopening weekend.

Now, the theatre will re-close its doors for the time being.

"With COVID numbers continuing to rise and low attendance it was the only decision that made sense," a statement on the theatre's Facebook page reads.

The theatre will continue to sell popcorn on Friday nights from 5:30-8:00 with curbside pickup.


