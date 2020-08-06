Charles Theatre Cuts Back Schedule Due to 'Disappointing Attendance'

Beginning on August 7, the theatre will only be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sunday evenings

The Charles Theatre in Iowa has announced that it will be cutting back its schedule, to just weekend performances, due to 'disappointing attendance' this weekend.

Beginning on August 7, the theatre will only be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sunday evenings, with shows at 7pm.

The theatre released the following statement on Facebook:

In addition, the theatre will be selling popcorn out the window on Friday nights from 5:30-8:00. No mask required. You must come up to the window - no curbside delivery.

