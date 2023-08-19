Vintage Theatre to Present The Tony Award-Winning Musical CABARET Beginning Next Month

Vintage Theatre will present "Cabaret" September 15 through October 22 at 1468 Dayton St., Aurora 80010. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m.; Sundays at 2:30 p.m. Additional performances on Monday, October 2; Thursday, October 5, 12, 19 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, October 7, 14, 21 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 - $38 and available by calling 303-856-7830 or online at Click Here.

"Cabaret" is set in Berlin during the twilight of the Jazz Age. At the seedy Kit Kat Klub a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. The musical focuses on the hedonistic nightlife and revolves around American writer Clifford Bradshaw's relations with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles as the Nazis are ascending to power.

Musical numbers include "Willkommen," "Cabaret," "Don't Tell Mama," “The Money Song,” "Two Ladies," and “Tomorrow Belongs to Me.”

The Cast includes eden (Emcee), Abby McInerney (Sally Bowles), Grant Bowman (Cliff Bradshaw), Mary Campbell (Fraulein Schneider), Brian Trampler (Herr Schultz), Trenton J. Schindele (Ernst Ludwig), Sam Barrasso (Fraulein Kost). Kit Kat Girls: Cole Emarine (Lulu), Danielle Morris Tate (Rosie), Kerri Emswiller (Texas), Stephanie Hesse-Howard (Helga), Olivia Kisicki (Fritzi); Kit Kat Boys: Lucas Moir (Hans), Gavin Juckette (Herman), Timmy Pamintuan (Victor), Aynsley Upton (Frenchie), Samuel Wersch (Bobby); Swings Teej Morgan-Arzola (Cliff US) and Lexi Rhem.

"Cabaret" opened on Broadway on November 20, 1966, and played for 1,165 performances at the Broadhurst, Imperial, and Broadway Theatres. The London production ran for 336 performances at the Palace Theatre. The show was revised for Broadway, first in 1987, when it played for 261 performances at the Imperial and Minskoff Theatres, and again in 1998 at Studio 54, where it played for 2,377 performances. In 2014, Cabaret returned to Broadway at Studio 54, playing an additional 388 performances.

In total Cabaret has won 12 Tony Awards and, in 2022, received seven Olivier Awards including Best Musical Revival.

