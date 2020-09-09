Video Flashback: Check Out a Clip From DCPA's 1992 Production of FOREVER PLAID

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Today, the venue is giving us a look back at the show that started it all, Forever Plaid!

In 1992, the DCPA began using the 213-seat Galleria Theatre for long-running cabaret hits such as Forever Plaid. This addition quickly proved popular offering up to eight performances per week, which set a new national standard for cabaret-style shows.

Check out the flash back clip below.

