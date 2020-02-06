VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at TWENTY50 at Denver Center

It's 2050 and Andres Salazar is running for office. In an America where Latinos are now considered part of the racial majority, he has tough decisions to make. Will identifying himself as a Mexican American help or hinder him on Election Day? Will denying part of his identity be worth the potential political benefits?

As the campaign forces his mother and daughter to face their own questions of culture and identity, a mysterious stranger arrives. Searching for freedom and running from the law, his appearance jeopardizes everything the family holds dear.

On the brink of our upcoming presidential election, this suspenseful thriller grapples with the future consequences of our policies today and the true cost of the American dream.

twenty50 will feature Zeus Mendoza ("Major Crimes" on TNT)as Andres, Frankie J. Alvarez ("Looking" on HBO) as Sebastian, Blanca Camacho (In the Heights, Broadway) as Irene, Matt Ci Orduña (Sweat, San Diego Repertory Theatre) as Monty,Valentina Guerra ("13 Reasons Why" on Netflix) as Jenny, Peter Pasco ("The Affair" on Showtime) as Oscar, and Tania Verafield (LA Times Critic's Choice Beneath the Veil, Lincoln Center/Kennedy Center) as Lydia.

The production, led by director Henry Godinez (Zoot Suit, Goodman Theatre), will include designs by Courtney O'Neill (Scenic Designer), Meghan Anderson Doyle (Costume Designer), Alexander Ridgers (Lighting Designer), Michael Bodeen (Sound Designer), David Woolley (Fight Director), Sarah Rose Leonard(Dramaturg), Joanne DeNaut, CSA and Grady Soapes, CSA (Casting), and stage management by Corin Davidson (Stage Manager) and D. Lynn Reiland (Assistant Stage Manager).

Tickets for both productions start at $30 and may be purchased at denvercenter.org, 303-893-4100 or in person in the Helen Bonfils Theatre Complex at 14thand Curtis.





