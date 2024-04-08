UNPROFESSIONAL MAGIC: An Irreverent Night Of Comedy And Magic Comes To The Lumber Baron Inn & Gardens This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MB Entertainment presents "Unprofessional Magic" on Friday May 17th @ 7:00 p.m. Join us at the inviting The Lumber Baron Inn & Gardens for an evening of enchantment and entertainment with master magician Matthew Brandt starring in Unprofessional Magic!

Brandt's cards are unpredictable, his co-worker is a rabbit with a knack for dirty jokes, and he's just trying to enjoy a good whiskey amidst the chaos. This unique show promises a blend of humor and magic with a twist-where the unexpected is part of the charm.

This show is crafted for an adult audience, and with tickets starting at $20, it is the perfect night out for those looking for something different from the usual entertainment scene.

Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind magical experience that's sure to leave you both amazed and amused. Secure your tickets now for an unforgettable night at Unprofessional Magic!

Unprofessional Magic Tickets, Fri, May 17, 2024 at 7:00 PM | Eventbrite