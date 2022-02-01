UNCO To Present The Encore Performance Of AN INTIMATE AFFAIR WITH VIOLINIST EDWARD W. HARDY

The University of Northern Colorado will host this Valentine's Day concert on Monday, February 14, 2022, at 6:30 PM MT in Kepner Hall (Milne Auditorium).

Critically acclaimed violinist Edward W. Hardy, will be joined by UNCO staff pianist Joe McAllister for an extraordinarily romantic evening of Classical, Argentinian, Rock & Roll, Pop, and Broadway music that comes from the heart. This is an encore performance of Hardy's concert at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater. His program includes music by William Grant Still, Pablo de Sarasate, Frédéric Chopin, and Hardy's original compositions and arrangements of Edith Piaf, Astor Piazzolla, Carlos Gardel, Giacomo Puccini, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Queen.

This violin recital will be Hardy's first University of Northern Colorado doctoral recital. Admission is free and open to the public. Ticket reservations are not required.

The University of Northern Colorado, Kepner Hall (Milne Auditorium), Greeley, CO, 80631. This Valentine's Day Concert starts at 6:30 PM MT.