Trio con Brio Copenhagen Comes to Lakwood Cultural Center in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The prestigious prize-winning Trio con Brio Copenhagen will perform at the Lakewood Cultural Center at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. The program features works by Weinberg and Schubert and the Trio’s own arrangement of Prokofiev’s “Romeo and Juliet Suite.”

Celebrated for its exceptional musicianship, adventurous programming and fresh approach to the core repertoire, the Trio appears regularly at the world’s leading venues and concert series, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Wigmore Hall and many more. Eric Levi, BBC Magazine, stated “Trio Con Brio…delivers music with tremendous emotional commitment and insight,” and Pizzicato notes, “The tension, intensity and emotionality that the Trio con Brio invests…is hard to beat.”

Trio con Brio Copenhagen is a fusion of two overlapping “musical pairs”: two sisters, violinist Soo-Jin Hong and cellist Soo-Kyung Hong are from South Korea; pianist Jens Elvekjaer, Soo-Kyung’s spouse, is from Denmark. Founded at the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna in 1999, the Trio is now based in Copenhagen. Known for their insatiable curiosity, stellar recordings and engaging children’s concerts, the three members serve as the visionary artistic directors who lead the annual Chamber Music at Lundsgaard festival and the Hellerup Chamber Music Society Copenhagen.

Offering a vibrant blend of musical innovation and cultural diversity, Trio con Brio Copenhagen presents an engaging selection of classical masterpieces, contemporary works and original arrangements. Purchase tickets for this Oct. 11 performance and view the full schedule for the 25th anniversary Lakewood Cultural Center Presents season at Lakewood.org/LCCP, 303-987-7845 or the box office at 470 S. Allison Parkway.





Comments