Tony-Winning DREAMGIRLS Star Jennifer Holliday To Perform With Denver Gay Men's Chorus In March 2024

In DGMC's Neon Lights, audiences will experience a tribute to Broadway filled with high-energy dances, razzle-dazzle, and inspirational storytelling.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

Jennifer Holliday, the Tony-award-winning actress, who gained fame for her role as Effie White in the original Broadway smash musical Dreamgirls, will perform as a guest artist alongside the Denver Gay Men's Chorus in Neon Lights in spring 2024.

"When thinking about a guest artist, I needed to find a showstopper and Jennifer's voice and career has always been described as that - a showstopper," said Johnny Nichols, Jr., DGMC's new artistic director. "Her advocacy for the LGBTQIA+ community has been a huge part of her career and her voice and presence will resonate with generations before and after me."

In DGMC's Neon Lights, audiences will experience a tribute to Broadway filled with high-energy dances, razzle-dazzle, and inspirational telling of the important stories of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Neon Lights runs at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House on March 29 at 7:30 pm and March 30, 2024 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here via AXS. Ticket prices start at $25.00.

"I am elated to join the Denver Gay Men's Chorus for this concert event," Holliday said from her home in Atlanta.

Jennifer immortalized the lead role in Michael Bennett's Dreamgirls, forever creating a template for delivering gut-wrenching, timeless performances. She won the Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical, a Grammy Award for her recorded version of the show-stopping "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going," and a Drama Desk and Theater World award for her role.

Her Broadway stage credits also include Your Arms Too Short to Box with God, The Color Purple, Grease, and Chicago. "I Am Love," "No Frills Love," and "I'm on Your Side," are just a handful of her singles that topped the US Pop, Dance, and R&B charts. Holliday has performed with Barbra Streisand, Luther Vandross, David Foster, Paul Simon, Michael Jackson, Maurice White, and Foreigner, and appeared on television hits Ally McBeal, Love Boat, American ldol, The Masked Singer, and Touched by an Angel.

With a mission of "building community through music," the Rocky Mountain Arts Association (RMAA) choruses have entertained audiences throughout the greater Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range communities for over 40 years. RMAA serves as the umbrella organization for the Denver Women's Chorus and the Denver Gay Men's Chorus and represents the oldest and largest LGBTQ performing arts organization in Colorado. Visit denverchoruses.org for more information.




Recommended For You