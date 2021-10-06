Tom Papa Comes to Comedy Works South at Landmark This Month

With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa has found success in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage. Tom has four critically acclaimed specials. Tom was seen in Steven Soderbergh's The Informant, Chris Rock's film Top Five, and the Emmy Award winning HBO film Behind the Candelabra.

Tom has a new podcast, called Breaking Bread with Tom Papa, and co-hosts the daily Netflix radio show, What A Joke With Papa And Fortune, on SiriusXM.

*VIP "Mask & Ask" Package $50

Priority reserved seating (Behind restaurant preferred seating).

"Mask & Ask" event with Tom Papa

Tom Papa will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark: Friday, October 15 and Saturday, October 16.

Advance tickets available. Visit ComedyWorks.com. Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant. For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations