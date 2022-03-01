Theatre Aspen's Third Annual SOLO FLIGHTS Now Accepting Submissions

Theatre Aspen is now accepting submissions for the organization's third annual one-person show festival, Solo Flights.



Solo Flights is an annual weeklong developmental festival of one-person shows presented in the beginning stages of their making. Launched in 2019 the festival has brought a variety of diverse works and celebrated actors and directors to Theatre Aspen. Artists have included Beau Bridges, Kaye Winks, Sarah Stiles, Christine Quintana, Emma Ramos, Richard Greenberg, Lameece Issaq, Kate Baldwin, Taylor Trensch and more!



In addition to the performances, Solo Flights features signature events including talkbacks, creative discussions & panels, and special receptions.



Submissions can be made by visiting https://theatreaspen.submittable.com/submit/216608/theatre-aspen-2022-solo-flights-festival-submissions. The deadline is April 1 and the festival will be taking place September 10-15 at Theatre Aspen's Hurst Theatre.



Additional details for Theatre Aspen's 2022 Season, including dates, productions, and casting, will be announced shortly. For more information, please visit TheatreAspen.org.