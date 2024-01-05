Theatre Aspen to Present 12th Annual Summer Apprentice Program

Applications close on February 16, 2024.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Theatre Aspen to Present 12th Annual Summer Apprentice Program

Theatre Aspen will present its largest apprentice program ever for its 41st Season where they expect over 1,000 applicants to apply for the coveted 30 slots before applications close on February 16, 2024.

 

Producing Director Jed Bernstein said, “The Theatre Aspen Apprentice Program provides a unique opportunity for aspiring theatre professionals to immerse themselves in the world of theatre, learn from industry experts, and build a foundation for a successful career.”

 

The Theatre Aspen Apprentice Program (TAAP) has been a cornerstone for emerging talent for over a decade, providing students with immersive experiences alongside seasoned professionals. The TAAP program aims to foster the next generation of artists and industry leaders. From mid-May through late August, successful applicants will engage in professional productions, cabarets, special events, and educational programming.       
                       

The Theatre Aspen Apprentice Program offers apprenticeships in various departments, including Carpentry, Company Management, Costume & Wardrobe, Development, Education, Lighting, Marketing, Music Direction, Performance, Sound, Stage Management, and Writing & Direction. This comprehensive program allows participants to observe and assist in the theatrical production process from start to finish. All apprenticeships include travel expenses, housing, and a weekly stipend.

 

Many Theatre Aspen Apprentices have successfully launched their careers in the entertainment industry, with several alumni making strides in professional acting and creative positions. For example, Seth Howard (TAAP Class of 2021) returned to Theatre Aspen to serve as the scenic designer for Jersey Boys in 2022 and will be working on the 2024 production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical for Charleston Stage. Annabel O'Hagan (TAAP Class of 2017) began performing in Theatre Aspen School productions at age 12 and, as an apprentice, played Amber in Hairspray and has gone onto a career in film and television and can currently be seen on the Amazon series "Fallout." Kalonjee Gallimore (TAAP Class of 2021) performed in Rock of Ages and Chicago during his apprentice season and can be seen on Broadway in A Beautiful Noise - The Neil Diamond Musical.

 

Applications for the Theatre Aspen Apprentice Program close on February 16, 2024. For more information and to apply, please visit TheatreAspen.org

 

As Theatre Aspen enters its fifth decade in 2024, it continues to rekindle a sense of discovery in audiences who live in and visit the Roaring Fork Valley by producing big theatre in a small space with intimate storytelling. Each season, Theatre Aspen promises to bring world-class theatre dramatically closer, with innovative and imaginative productions of both plays and musicals. These productions are complemented by an assortment of community events, including cabarets, educational programs and performances, collaborations with other Aspen arts organizations, and new works presentations. Theatre Aspen also boasts an impressive Apprentice Program, one of the largest in the country, devoted to training the next generation of theatrical artists and administrators. For more information on Theatre Aspen, visit TheatreAspen.org or call (970) 925-9313.



Recommended For You