Theatre Aspen and the Aspen Music Festival and School Co-Present SOUTH PACIFIC in Concert

This summer, on July 22 at 7:30 pm, Theatre Aspen and the Aspen Music Festival and School co-present South Pacific in one enchanted evening, when award-winning Broadway music and stars come together with a full orchestra in the Benedict Music Tent in Aspen.



Rodgers and Hammerstein's South Pacific is an American classic, set on an island paradise with two parallel love stories navigating the dangers of prejudice and war. Premiering on Broadway in 1949, the musical was an instant success and ran for 1,929 performances, winning ten Tony Awards including Best Score.



This concert adaptation captures the uproarious yet tender nature of the musical and focuses on the beloved score that made South Pacific unforgettable. Hear quintessential favorites such as "Some Enchanted Evening" and "There is Nothing Like a Dame," accompanied by a 55-member orchestra.



Tickets are $50 and $95. They can be purchased at the AMFS Box Office by calling 970-925-9042, Monday-Friday, 10 am to 4 pm, or online anytime.



A limited number of $500 tickets include premier seating and a post-event cast party. To purchase, call 970-205-5061.



Note: AMFS passes are not valid for this co-presentation; all attendees must purchase single tickets.





Related Articles Shows View More Denver Stories

More Hot Stories For You