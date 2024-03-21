Theatre Aspen Unveils Creative Teams for 2024 Summer Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Aspen has revealed the creative and design teams for its 41st summer season, including many returning names, most notably being music director Eric Alsford who will mark his 10th production with Theatre Aspen. The upcoming 41stsummer season includes Steel Magnolias (June 17-29, 2024), seven-time Tony Award-nominated Legally Blonde The Musical (July 5-27), and Tony and Drama Desk Award winner Come from Away (August 2-24).

Director Jenn Thompson returns to Theatre Aspen, for a second summer after the wildly successful production of Doubt in 2023, to direct the acclaimed Steel Magnolias. The design team features John McDermott (scenic design), Ardean Landhuis (lighting design), Whitney Locher (costume design) and Jane Shaw(sound design).

Michael Bello makes his Theatre Aspen debut directing Legally Blonde The Musical. The creative team includes choreographer Katherine Roarty with music direction by Eric Alsford. The design team includes Frank J. Oliva (scenic design), Ardean Landhuis (lighting design), Jess Gersz (costume design), and Megumi Katayama(sound design).

Come from Away marks the Theatre Aspen debut for director Kevin McAllister, choreographed by Kathryn Tabb, and music direction by Jeremy Jacobs. The design team includes Seth Howard, returning for his third season as scenic designer, and Ardean Landhuis (lighting design).

Single tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, May 22 at TheatreAspen.org.

Complete creative teams will be announced in the coming weeks.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTIONS

Steel Magnolias

June 17-29, 2024

The action is set in Truvy’s beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies who are “anybody” come to have their hair done. Helped by her eager new assistant, Annelle (who is not sure whether or not she is still married), the outspoken, wise-cracking Truvy dispenses shampoos and free advice to the town’s rich curmudgeon, Ouiser, ("I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a bad mood for forty years"); an eccentric millionaire, Miss Clairee, who has a raging sweet tooth; and the local social leader, M’Lynn, whose daughter, Shelby (the prettiest girl in town), is about to marry a “good ole boy.” Filled with hilarious repartee and not a few acerbic but humorously revealing verbal collisions, the play moves toward tragedy when, in the second act, the spunky Shelby (who is a diabetic) risks pregnancy and forfeits her life. The sudden realization of their mortality affects the others, but also draws on the underlying strength—and love—which give the play, and its characters, the special quality to make them truly touching, funny and marvelously amiable company in good times and bad.

Legally Blonde The Musical

July 5-27, 2024

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. Action-packed and exploding with memorable songs and dynamic dances - this musical is so much fun, it should be illegal!

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors and her ex. With the support of some new friends, though, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.



This production of Legally Blonde The Musical was licensed by Music Theatre International.

Come from Away

August 2-24, 2024

Come from Away is based on the true story of the time when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland, played host to the world. What started as an average day in a small town turned into an international sleepover, when 38 planes, carrying thousands of people from around the globe, were diverted to Gander’s airstrip on September 11, 2001. Undaunted by culture clashes and language barriers, the people of Gander cheered the stranded travelers with music, an open bar and the recognition that we’re all part of a global family.