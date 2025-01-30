Theatre Aspen Unveils 2025 Summer Season Featuring SOLO FLIGHTS & More

At the start of its 42nd Season, Theatre Aspen has revealed its summer 2025 season, including Pulitzer Prize winner Driving Miss Daisy (June 12-28, 2025) directed by Tony Award nominee Hunter Foster, the ninth-longest running Broadway musical MAMMA MIA! (July 5-August 2, 2025) directed by Michael Bello, returning for his second season, with music direction by Eric Alsford. Both Hunter Foster and Eric Alsford are proud Theatre Aspen alumni, having contributed to numerous past productions. Rounding out the season is Tony and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Million Dollar Quartet (August 8-23, 2025), directed by Rachel Sabo-Hedges and Hunter Foster as Creative Consultant.



Along with the 42nd Summer Season announcement, Theatre Aspen is also thrilled for the return of the Summer Cabaret Series to be held on June 29, July 20 and August 10 at the iconic Hotel Jerome and the 6th annual Solo Flights new works festival.



Returning for its fourth year, the Local Season Pass Sale begins on-site at Clark’s Market Aspen on Tuesday, April 8 from 10AM-6PM. Online sales begin on Wednesday April 9 at 10AM until they sell out.



Single tickets go on sale on-site on Thursday, May 8 at the Hurst Theatre Tent. Online sales begin on Friday, May 9.