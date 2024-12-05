Theatre Aspen Announces Its 2024 Holiday Christmas Cabaret And Family Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Aspen has announced the return of two cherished holiday programs: the celebrated 4th annual cabaret series Dreaming of A White Christmas Cabaret, and the hit family show, Once Upon a Time: Whimsical Wintertime Tales, for kids 4-10-years-old (but enjoyed by all). Each will be performed in the ballroom at the iconic Hotel Jerome (330 E Main St, Aspen, CO) this December.

Dreaming of A White Christmas Cabaret (December 18 – 22) will begin in the Grand Ballroom of the Hotel Jerome at 7 PM each evening with a chef's dinner followed by a 60-minute musical revue featuring Broadway and holiday favorites. Adult tickets for the dinner and performance $245 - $275; and tickets for kids 12-years-old and under are $145.

The holiday cabaret has several returning cast members including Erin Davie (Broadway: Diana the Musical; Side Show), Nehal Joshi (Broadway: The Cottage; The Phantom of the Opera) and Nathaniel Stampley (Broadway: CATS; The Color Purple). They will also be welcoming back Theatre Aspen mainstage alums Ana Marcu (Once, Theatre Aspen's Jersey Boys) and Alex Ross (Book of Mormon, Theatre Aspen's Jersey Boys). Patrick O'Neill is once again directing (The Muny, The Boston Pops, The Old Globe) and musical direction is by Tony Award Nominee Sam Davis.

A second-holiday event, in its second year, Once Upon a Time: Whimsical Wintertime Tales, best for families with children ages 4-10, will be held each afternoon from December 19-22 at 4 PM in Hotel Jerome's Ballroom. Theatre Aspen's Fairytale Makers present Once Upon a Time with a new collection of five classic stories, adapted by Vanessa Vivas - an alumni of Theatre Aspen's apprentice program, as you have never heard them before. Plus, a special collaboration with DanceAspen. After the performance stay for the meet and greet with the cast, all local Aspenites, right after the show. Tickets are $95 for adults and $65 for kids 10 and under, including a complimentary cocktail/mocktail and sweet and savory treats.

The cast includes Jess Elkins (Theatre Aspen), Eleanor Carroll (Theatre Aspen's Anastasia), Harry Spitteler (Theatre Aspen's AMFS collaboration The Sound of Music), Anna Riley (Theatre Aspen's AMFS collaboration The Sound of Music), and Christopher Wheatley (Theatre Aspen's Spamalot). DanceAspen dancers are Meredith Harrill and Jonah Delgado. The event will be directed by Vanessa Strahan, the Director of Education at Theatre Aspen.

"Great songs, great stories and great food are the cornerstones of our holiday cabarets at the Hotel Jerome. Now in its fourth year, these special performances are a delightful way to ring in the holidays,” said Producing Director Jed Bernstein.

For tickets and more information on both holiday events, including full dinner menus, visit TheatreAspen.org or call 970-300-4474.

