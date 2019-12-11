The Wheeler Opera House Presents NATALIE MACMASTER AND DONNELL LEAHY: A CELTIC FAMILY CHRISTMAS

The Wheeler Opera House will present Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas on Thursday, December 19 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $55 adult/$25 child (with Wheeler Wins! pricing available) and are on sale now at the Wheeler Opera House Box Office (970.920.5770/ aspenshowtix.com). The Wheeler Opera House is located at 320 E. Hyman Ave., Aspen, CO.

"Celtic shows have become a favorite across the nation, especially around the holiday season. We are so thrilled to present the beloved duo Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, and even more excited since they are bringing their seven children along," says Wheeler Opera House Executive and Artistic Director Gena Buhler. "It will truly be a family experience from start to finish, and what better way to celebrate the season than with friends and family!"

JUNO Award-winning fiddle virtuosos Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy are hitting the road with their concert series A Celtic Family Christmas. The intimate and unique show will see the duo perform with their incredibly talented children and an ensemble of top musicians, playing holiday favorites that are fun for the whole family. "Christmas is where this whole concept started, and we are excited to be travelling as a family," says Donnell Leahy. "It's a perfect time to travel with the children and bring light and happiness to families and fans across the country." With a lineup of familiar Christmas songs intermingled with classic Celtic songs sure to warm your heart, A Celtic Family Christmas brings you in the door, and welcomes you in as part of the family.

To get tickets or learn more about the 2019-2020 Wheeler Winter Season, visit www.wheeleroperahouse.com.





