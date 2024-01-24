The Sklar Brothers Come to Comedy Works Landmark, February 1 - 3

The Sklars starred as conjoined twins in a memorable episode of Grey's Anatomy, and as warring agents on HBO's Entourage.

By: Jan. 24, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 3 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Video: Sting Introduces MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, Coming to Denver in February Photo 4 Video: Sting Introduces MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, Coming to Denver in February

The Sklar Brothers Come to Comedy Works Landmark, February 1 - 3

The Sklar Brothers Come to Comedy Works Landmark, February 1 - 3

Comedy Works has announced that The Sklar Brothers will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Randy and Jason Sklar began as one zygote and later guest starred in many TV shows. Including, Curb Your Enthusiasm, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Children's Hospital, Playing House, Maron, Better Call Saul, Glow, Roast Battle lll, The History of Comedy. They can most recently be seen in FX's What We Do In the Shadows.

The Sklars starred as conjoined twins in a memorable episode of Grey's Anatomy, and as warring agents on HBO's Entourage. The Sklars have also appeared in such films as Wild Hogs, The Comebacks, and Teacher of the Year. They also hosted The United States of America and appeared monthly on Showtime's Jim Rome in their regular segment Sklarred For Life. Their cult hit, Cheap Seats, is on ESPN Classic and they appeared in the regular segment The Bracket on ESPN's SportsCenter. They regularly fill in as guest hosts for Jim Rome on his radio show.

They have two half hour Comedy Central Presents specials. The Onion A.V. Club named their comedy album Henderson and Daughters in their Top 10 Comedy albums of that year. They recorded, The Sklar Brothers: What We Are Talking About on Netflix to rave reviews. They later released another one-hour special – Hipster Ghosts – on the Starz Network.  Randy and Jason currently reside in LA where they record, View From the Cheap Seats, a podcast featuring guests from Bill Burr to Bob Costas. They also developed Dumb People Town, an animated half-hour comedy with Will Arnett.

Thursday February 1 / 7:30 PM / $20.00

Friday February 2 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $28.00

Saturday February 3 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $28.00

Advance tickets available. Visit Click Here

Enjoy preferred seating when you dine at Lucy Restaurant.

For reservations visit LucyRestaurant.com/reservations




RELATED STORIES - Denver

1
Colorado Music Festival Unveils 2024 Summer Concert Season in July & August Photo
Colorado Music Festival Unveils 2024 Summer Concert Season in July & August

Colorado Music Festival presents its 2024 summer concert season of orchestral and chamber music, featuring guest artists and premieres of new music. The festival runs from July 5 to August 4 in Boulder, Colorado.

2
Submissions Now Open for Theatre Aspens SOLO FLIGHTS Festival Photo
Submissions Now Open for Theatre Aspen's SOLO FLIGHTS Festival

Theatre Aspen is now accepting submissions through Friday, April 12 for the organization’s fifth annual one-person show festival, Solo Flights.

3
Steve Rannazzisi Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 25 - 27 Photo
Steve Rannazzisi Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 25 - 27

Comedy Works has announced that Steve Rannazzisi will perform at Comedy Works Downtown in Larimer Square.

4
Cypherbird Projects to Bring THE UNEXPECTED To Junkyard Social in March Photo
Cypherbird Projects to Bring THE UNEXPECTED To Junkyard Social in March

Cypherbird Projects presents 'The Unexpected' at Junkyard Social on March 9.

More Hot Stories For You

The Sklar Brothers Come to Comedy Works Landmark, February 1 - 3The Sklar Brothers Come to Comedy Works Landmark, February 1 - 3
Colorado Music Festival Unveils 2024 Summer Concert Season in July & AugustColorado Music Festival Unveils 2024 Summer Concert Season in July & August
Submissions Now Open for Theatre Aspen's SOLO FLIGHTS FestivalSubmissions Now Open for Theatre Aspen's SOLO FLIGHTS Festival
Steve Rannazzisi Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 25 - 27Steve Rannazzisi Comes To Comedy Works Larimer Square, January 25 - 27

Videos

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR on FOX21NEWS Video
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR on FOX21NEWS
Sting Introduces MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, Coming to Denver in February Video
Sting Introduces MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE, Coming to Denver in February
First Look at THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Video
First Look at THE IMPROVISED SHAKESPEARE COMPANY at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts
View all Videos

Denver SHOWS
Art in Denver Art
The Aurora Fox Arts Center (2/03-2/25)
Jesus Christ Superstar in Denver Jesus Christ Superstar
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (1/23-1/28)
Echoes of Romany in Denver Echoes of Romany
First United Methodist Church Greeley (1/28-1/28)PHOTOS
Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile in Denver Steve Martin's Picasso at the Lapin Agile
StageDoor Theatre (2/02-2/25)
Come From Away in Denver Come From Away
Union Colony Civic Center [Monfort Concert Hall] (3/21-3/21)
Wicked in Denver Wicked
Buell Theatre- Denver Center for the Performing Arts (7/24-8/25)
World-renowned, maverick organist, Cameron Carpenter in Lakewood in Denver World-renowned, maverick organist, Cameron Carpenter in Lakewood
Lakewood Cultural Center (2/02-2/02)
SWEAT in Denver SWEAT
Lincoln Center Magnolia Theatre (1/13-2/10)
The Cher Show in Denver The Cher Show
Denver Center for the Performing Arts (5/03-5/05)
Cellist Nicholas Canellakis and pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown in Lakewood in Denver Cellist Nicholas Canellakis and pianist-composer Michael Stephen Brown in Lakewood
Lakewood Cultural Center (2/22-2/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You