The Sklar Brothers Come to Comedy Works Landmark, February 1 - 3

Comedy Works has announced that The Sklar Brothers will perform at Comedy Works South at the Landmark.

Randy and Jason Sklar began as one zygote and later guest starred in many TV shows. Including, Curb Your Enthusiasm, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Children's Hospital, Playing House, Maron, Better Call Saul, Glow, Roast Battle lll, The History of Comedy. They can most recently be seen in FX's What We Do In the Shadows.

The Sklars starred as conjoined twins in a memorable episode of Grey's Anatomy, and as warring agents on HBO's Entourage. The Sklars have also appeared in such films as Wild Hogs, The Comebacks, and Teacher of the Year. They also hosted The United States of America and appeared monthly on Showtime's Jim Rome in their regular segment Sklarred For Life. Their cult hit, Cheap Seats, is on ESPN Classic and they appeared in the regular segment The Bracket on ESPN's SportsCenter. They regularly fill in as guest hosts for Jim Rome on his radio show.

They have two half hour Comedy Central Presents specials. The Onion A.V. Club named their comedy album Henderson and Daughters in their Top 10 Comedy albums of that year. They recorded, The Sklar Brothers: What We Are Talking About on Netflix to rave reviews. They later released another one-hour special – Hipster Ghosts – on the Starz Network. Randy and Jason currently reside in LA where they record, View From the Cheap Seats, a podcast featuring guests from Bill Burr to Bob Costas. They also developed Dumb People Town, an animated half-hour comedy with Will Arnett.

Thursday February 1 / 7:30 PM / $20.00

Friday February 2 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $28.00

Saturday February 3 / 7:15 PM & 9:45 PM / $28.00

